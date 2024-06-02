Confirmed: EPCOT Construction Days Aren’t Done, New Attraction on the Horizon

Walt Disney World fans are looking forward to the day when EPCOT is done with construction, considering the theme park’s many years of work.

In the last decade, the entirety of EPCOT has been under construction. The Disney World park, which once stood as a vision of Walt Disney’s home for a community of tomorrow, has changed to add new intellectual properties and completely redefine its layout.

Gone are the days of “Future World” and, instead, the Disney park now welcomes guests with four separate neighborhoods: World Discovery, World Showcase, World Nature, and World Celebration. Each of the four has gone under construction, some of which still aren’t finished.

World Discovery, which now hosts Mission: SPACE and Test Track, saw a massive expansion when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the updated Connections Eatery, and the Creations Shop were added to the area.

Cosmic Rewind is Disney’s first-ever reverse-launch roller coaster and features rotating ride vehicles that ensure guests are always focused on the action. Set in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, the attraction immerses visitors in the cosmic escapades of the Guardians of the Galaxy, blending exhilarating thrills with a rich narrative that ties into the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Over in the World Showcase, EPCOT adding Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure to France and there have been numerous rumors that Walt Disney World Resort was interested in adding a new pavilion to the theme park area. That, however, hasn’t happened as of yet.

As a matter of fact, what once seemed like a foregone conclusion is now not so widely believed. Coco, which everyone believed would take over Gran Fiesta Starring The Three Caballeros, is now rumored for Magic Kingdom in the “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” expansion. Encanto, which many speculated would have its own pavilion in EPCOT, is now heavily rumored for Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of the DinoLand U.S.A., U.S.A. replacement.

Of course, World Nature– which hosts The Seas with Nemo & Friends, as well as The Land Pavilion– just added Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a walk-through experience where Disney World guests can learn about the cycle of water. But, that’s not all happening at the Disney World theme park.

EPCOT isn’t done with construction, even as we look towards a major opening

With CommuniCore Hall and Plaza’s opening on the horizon, you’d think we’d be getting close to the area’s completion. That is not the case as of yet.

X account @bioreconstruct recently posted photos showing the new construction happening inside the area, including the stringing of lights.

Poles and strings of lighting recently added along the walkway between World Showcase and CommuniCore Plaza. pic.twitter.com/sawt5M63z5 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 1, 2024

As you can see, the area is not quite ready to welcome guests, but it’s inching closer and closer to completion.

CommuniCore Hall is set to open in just a matter of days, scheduled for June 10. When it opens, an all-new Encanto-themed show will also be a part of the area, for a limited time. Here’s what Disney has to say about the new show:

“Everyone will be talking about Bruno from June 10-Sept. 6 because a new summer sing-along featuring the beloved songs and story of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” is in development now,” Disney shared. “This new limited-time show, “¡Celebración Encanto!” runs several times throughout the day and will not only invite you and your family to sing along with some of your favorite songs, but you’ll also spot Mirabel and Bruno on the newly opened CommuniCore Plaza stage.”

At this time, no more information has been given on the status of construction projects happening at Walt Disney World Resort.

We know that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently in “preview” stages, with a full-ride video being released earlier this week. The Magic Kingdom attraction is set to officially open on June 28, 2024.

When Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens on June 28, it will utilize a virtual queue system. Guests can request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app at either 7 a.m. or 1 p.m.

While a standby queue will not be available during the attraction’s initial opening days, it is expected to open soon after. For more details about how virtual queues at Disney World work and what you need to know before visiting Magic Kingdom, visit disneyworld.com/virtualqueue.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also be included as a Lightning Lane entrance in the Disney Genie+ service.

Purchasing this service on the My Disney Experience app helps you access some of your favorite attractions faster through Lightning Lane entrances and includes digital downloads of select Disney PhotoPass attraction photos taken in the park on the day of your purchase at no additional charge. Guests may check the app on the day of their visit for pricing and availability.

What do you think of the construction happening at EPCOT? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!