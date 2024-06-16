Accused Disney Mouseketeer Homicide Suspect Placed Behind Bars, New Trial Ordered

The man facing criminal charges over the death of an original Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer, Disney star Dennis Day, will be behind bars until his trial, a judge has ruled.

In one of the sadder stories regarding former members of the Mickey Mouse Club, Dennis Day was found dead at his home in Phoenix, Oregon, in 2018. The 76-year-old former child actor and theater director had been missing for several months, and his car had been found some 200 miles away, reportedly in possession of individuals whose relationship to Day was unclear.

Members of Dennis Day’s family have filed a $2.2 million lawsuit against the Phoenix Police Department, accusing law enforcement of negligence and essentially botching the investigation into the former Mouseketeer’s disappearance. A statement from the plaintiffs reads:

“A missing person report was filed on July 27, 2018. During the two-week period that followed that missing person report, the City of Phoenix Police Department and Lieutenant Jeff Price had access to and possession of all evidence sufficient to lead the investigating officer to find Mr. Day’s deceased body. Discovery of Mr. Day’s deceased body would have allowed law enforcement to determine the cause of death, solve the case, arrest the suspect, and begin prosecution of the suspect in a timely and efficient manner in the interest of justice. However, due to the City of Phoenix Police Department and Lieutenant Jeff Price’s negligence, neglect, and failure to conduct an investigation at even a minimum professional standard, Mr. Day’s body was found in April, 2019 and not identified until June, 2019.”

While the civil case is pending, a man named Daniel James Burda is charged in the Dennis Day case with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree abuse of a corpse, fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree theft, and aggravated identity theft. Reportedly, Burda was a live-in handyman in Day’s home for some time; the home was also shared by Day’s husband, Henry “Ernie” Caswell.

Reportedly, Daniel Burda (who is registered as a sex offender from a 2008 sex crime conviction) has been largely free in the five years since he was charged, much to the anger of the family of Dennis Day. Now, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Bloom has ordered (per KRDV) that Burda be kept in jail until his trial date of July 17, 2024.

The trial was originally scheduled for August 10, 2020, but numerous legal tactics have caused it to be repeatedly delayed and Burda to be allowed to remain free. The legal proceedings by Burda have included motions to delay proceedings, disqualify a judge, change the venue, and question his own mental fitness since being charged on July 17, 2019.

However, Judge Bloom has now ordered that “Any previous Release Agreement is revoked, and defendant is hereby ordered lodged in Jackson County” and that Daniel Burda is able to assist and proceed in the above-titled case.” Burda also faces numerous other criminal charges in Jackson County.

Dennis Day was one of the original cast members of The Mickey Mouse Club, which was hosted by Jimmie Dodd and has since become an iconic part of the Disney brand. Alongside stars like Annette Funicello, Day was famous for his wholesome singing and dancing appearances on the show.

Denise Norris, a niece of Dennis Day, previously issued a statement:

“It’s been 5 years since my Uncle’s body was found dead on his bedroom after the Phoenix Police Dept had ‘searched’ for him for 6 months. The state police eventually put together a case against James Burda, but the case still has not gone to trial. The trial was set for January 22nd, 2024, but has now been postponed again because the defending attorney stepped down from the case. For over 5 years this man has been allowed to walk the streets, while my family has patiently awaited justice.”

The full charges against Mr. Burda can be read here:

