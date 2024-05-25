Whatever Happened to That Insane $115,000 Disney Parks Trip?

Have you ever dreamed of a Disney vacation that literally takes you to every magical corner of the globe? In the summer of 2022, Adventures by Disney made that dream trip a reality, but its uber-hefty price tag left fans wondering how it would fare in today’s economy.

So . . . whatever happened to the famed (and exorbitantly expensive) “Disney Parks Around the World” trip offering?

In the summer of 2022, Adventures by Disney announced a once-in-a-lifetime, 24-day trip that covered all twelve Disney theme parks worldwide. At approximately $115,000 per person, this exclusive adventure served as the ultimate bucket list experience for Disney enthusiasts of all ages.

Packed with perks, the trip itinerary reads like the stuff of a fan’s wildest dreams. So, what is it all about, and whatever happened to it?

A Global Itinerary Packed with Magic

This epic journey starts in California, home to the original Disneyland Park, where you’ll step into the worlds of your favorite Disney characters. As you explore the Disneyland Resort, including Disney California Adventure Park, you’ll be treated to VIP experiences that include behind-the-scenes tours, priority access to attractions, and exclusive dining opportunities.

From there, the adventure takes flight to the other Disney parks around the world. Below are just a few of the things guests were said to experience at each destination:

Tokyo Disney Resort : Immerse yourself in the unique blend of Disney magic and Japanese culture at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Enjoy special access to attractions, private tours, and the incredible seasonal celebrations the Tokyo parks are famous for.

: Immerse yourself in the unique blend of Disney magic and Japanese culture at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Enjoy special access to attractions, private tours, and the incredible seasonal celebrations the Tokyo parks are famous for. Shanghai Disney Resort: Experience the newest Disney park, with its groundbreaking attractions and innovative design. Shanghai Disneyland offers an array of exclusive experiences, from a private viewing of the spectacular nighttime show to behind-the-scenes access to the park’s cutting-edge technology.

Hong Kong Disneyland : Nestled in a lush landscape, this park combines classic Disney attractions with elements unique to Hong Kong. You’ll get a chance to explore the mystic wonders of Mystic Manor and enjoy the park’s unique blend of Eastern and Western culinary delights.

: Nestled in a lush landscape, this park combines classic Disney attractions with elements unique to Hong Kong. You’ll get a chance to explore the mystic wonders of Mystic Manor and enjoy the park’s unique blend of Eastern and Western culinary delights. Disneyland Paris : The charm and romance of Paris extend into Disneyland Paris, where you’ll enjoy VIP tours and access to attractions like Ratatouille: The Adventure. The French influence makes this park a distinctive and magical experience.

: The charm and romance of Paris extend into Disneyland Paris, where you’ll enjoy VIP tours and access to attractions like Ratatouille: The Adventure. The French influence makes this park a distinctive and magical experience. Walt Disney World Resort: No Disney adventure is complete without a visit to the world’s largest and most visited resort in Orlando, Florida. You’ll explore all four theme parks – Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom – with exclusive perks that elevate your experience beyond the ordinary.

Luxurious Accommodations and First-Class Travel

Throughout this journey, you’ll stay in some of the most luxurious hotels and resorts, handpicked for their proximity to Disney parks and exceptional service. Each accommodation offers a unique blend of comfort, style, and themed experiences that reflect the magic of Disney.

Traveling between destinations is as seamless as it is stylish. The journey includes first-class flights and private charters, ensuring that your travel time is both comfortable and efficient. You’ll have plenty of time to relax and rejuvenate, ready for the next magical adventure.

Exclusive Experiences and VIP Access

One of the highlights of this adventure is the exclusive experiences and VIP access provided at each Disney park. Imagine walking through a park before it opens to the public, enjoying a private viewing of a nighttime spectacular, or having a backstage tour to see the inner workings of the magic. These special moments are curated to give you an unparalleled Disney experience.

In addition to the park visits, the trip includes unique cultural experiences that enrich your journey. From a traditional tea ceremony in Japan to a culinary workshop in France, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation of the destinations you visit, making this more than just a theme park tour.

Personalized Service and Attention to Detail

Adventures by Disney is known for its impeccable service and attention to detail. From the moment you book your trip until you return home, every aspect of your journey is taken care of by a dedicated team of Disney-trained adventure guides.

They ensure that everything runs smoothly, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the experience without worrying about logistics.

A Price Tag Worth the Experience?

The $115,000 price tag for this adventure reflects the level of exclusivity, luxury, and comprehensive Disney experiences included. While it is undoubtedly a significant investment, it is said that the value lies in unparalleled access, personalized service, and the opportunity to create lifelong memories at every Disney park in the world.

But was it all actually worth it, and what has become of it today?

For the answer about its worth, you’d have to talk to those who have booked and experienced the trip. And as far as clues to whatever became of the offering, we can say that Adventures by Disney is still offering the trip. The inclusive price per person starts at $115,000, and the entire trip lasts an impressive 24 days!

So apparently, the offering still stands, which means it had to be enough of a viable income stream for Disney in the first place.

The Adventures by Disney trip to Disney parks around the world is more than just a vacation; it’s an extraordinary journey that brings the magic of Disney to life in ways fans never could have imagined. For those who seek the ultimate Disney experience and have the means to invest in this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, it promises to be an unforgettable odyssey filled with wonder, enchantment, and unparalleled magic.