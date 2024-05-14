EXCLUSIVE ACCESS ALERT: Disney Opens New Attraction to Select Few – Are You On the List?

Select Walt Disney World guests will get to ride Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction before thousands of crowds descend upon Tiana’s Bay0u Adventure this summer. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World Announces Passholder Preview Dates for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney has unveiled the early preview dates for Annual Passholders to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Passholder Preview Dates: The previews will be held at Magic Kingdom on June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, and 20.

Park Reservations & Virtual Queue Requirements A virtual queue system will be implemented for the previews. Here’s how it will work:

Park Reservation: First, make a park reservation for Magic Kingdom on one of the preview dates to be eligible to join the 7:00 a.m. virtual queue that day. Alternatively, you can make a park reservation for any other theme park on a preview date to join the 1:00 p.m. virtual queue. Virtual Queue: On the day of your reservation, use the My Disney Experience app to join the virtual queue. There will be two opportunities to join each day: 7:00 a.m. Virtual Queue: Available to Passholders with a reservation for Magic Kingdom that day.

Available to Passholders with a reservation for Magic Kingdom that day. 1:00 p.m. Virtual Queue: Available to Passholders with a reservation for any theme park that day. Passholders must enter the reserved park before visiting Magic Kingdom. Alternatively, on June 13, 14, 17, 18, or 20, Passholders can enter Magic Kingdom after 2:00 p.m. without a reservation.

Vital Information To Remember Before Experiencing This New Attraction

Passholders need a valid Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass for the preview date. Applicable pass blockout dates apply.

Park reservations are limited and subject to availability.

Each Passholder can join the virtual queue once per day.

Passholders can simultaneously hold boarding groups for the preview and an attraction virtual queue when available.

Joining the virtual queue does not guarantee participation in the preview. Boarding groups are limited and subject to availability. Not all groups may be called back based on attraction capacity.

Details regarding offerings, dates, and hours may change or be canceled without prior notice or liability. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will officially open to all Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom guests on June 28, 2024.

While the announcement of early previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is exciting for Annual Passholders, Disney World guests might perceive several aspects negatively. For instance, The hype around the preview might attract more Passholders to the park, potentially leading to longer wait times for other attractions and amenities, impacting the experience for all guests. But you should know more about this announcement, which might not be the greatest news, unfortunately.

Good News or Bad News for Guests?

Only Annual Passholders can participate in the previews, leaving regular guests unable to experience the new attraction until the official opening. This can be not very pleasant for non-passholders who might feel excluded. The virtual queue system can be seen as cumbersome and stressful. Guests have to be quick to secure a spot, and even then, joining the queue doesn’t guarantee access to the preview, leading to potential frustration.

Guests must have a park reservation for Magic Kingdom on specific dates to join the 7:00 a.m. queue or any park to join the 1:00 p.m. queue. This adds an extra layer of planning and might be inconvenient for those who prefer more flexibility. The limited number of boarding groups available each day means that not all Passholders will get the chance to experience the preview, leading to possible disappointment and dissatisfaction.

Passholders with blockout dates on their passes during the preview period will not be able to participate, which could be frustrating for those eagerly anticipating the new attraction. The previews could increase crowding at Magic Kingdom, especially around the attraction area, making the park experience less enjoyable for other guests. If the virtual queue system or the attraction faces technical issues during the previews, it could result in negative experiences and feedback from Passholders, affecting overall guest satisfaction.

