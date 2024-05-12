Disney Confirms Select Guest To Pay More for Experiences as Prices Reach New Heights

Despite rising prices, Walt Disney World Resort will have a busier-than-usual summer this year. Disney has confirmed that select guests would pay more for experiences as a new deal shuns out most of the crowds.

Disney World Confirms New Passholder Discounts Coming This Summer

Walt Disney World Resort has introduced an exclusive limited-time benefit for its Annual Passholders, offering an enhanced discount of 20% on food and non-alcoholic beverages at selected dining venues throughout the resort. This special promotion will be available during the V.I.PASSHOLDER Days from May 28 to June 26, 2024. To avail of this offer, Disney World Annual Passholders must present their valid Annual Pass ID and a government-issued photo ID at the time of purchase.

It’s important to note that this discount cannot be combined with other offers, and dining options are subject to change. Furthermore, Passengers must have a theme park reservation and valid admission to access the theme parks. Here’s a list of the participating dining locations across various resort areas.

Magic Kingdom:

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Cinderella’s Royal Table

The Crystal Palace

The Diamond Horseshoe

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Liberty Tree Tavern

The Plaza Restaurant

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

EPCOT:

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Biergarten Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant

Garden Grill Restaurant

Le Cellier Steakhouse

Rose & Crown Dining Room

Spice Road Table

Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

50’s Prime Time Café

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Hollywood & Vine

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Tiffins Restaurant

Tusker House Restaurant

Disney Resort Hotels:

Various dining venues across different Disney Resort Hotels, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Coronado Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.

Good for Passholders, Bad for the Rest of the WDW Population

While the enhanced discount offered to Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World Resort significantly benefits this specific group, it could potentially result in other guests paying more for meals. Since the discount is exclusively available to Passholders during the specified promotional period, families and individuals who do not hold Annual Passes may miss out on the opportunity to save on dining expenses. As a result, non-passholder guests may pay regular prices for food and beverages at the participating dining locations, effectively spending more than Passholders who enjoy discounted rates.

This disparity in pricing could lead to some families feeling disadvantaged or frustrated, especially if they visit the resort during the promotional period and witness others receiving discounted meals. Furthermore, if the promotion leads to an influx of Passholders taking advantage of the discount, it could result in crowded dining venues and longer wait times for non-Passholder guests. This could further exacerbate the perceived disparity in benefits between Passholders and other guests.

Overall, while the Passholder discount offers a valuable perk to Annual Passholders, it may inadvertently disadvantage other guests who do not qualify for the promotion, potentially leading to higher meal expenses for some families visiting Walt Disney World Resort during the promotional period. Passholders getting this exclusive discount might lead to a potential increase in folks finally biting the bullet and buying their passes.