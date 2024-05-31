Walt Disney Company Head Gives Statement on Disney Adults

When Walt Disney set out to create his studio, his vision was to appeal to all audiences, not just young ones. In recent years, Disney Adults have been getting the short end of the stick, but many, like @disneycicerone, point out that many have lost the point of why Walt Disney Studios and the Disney parks exist.
@disneycicerone
Liking Disney is weird. That's what people like to say that adults who wear ears can't be taken seriously and those who consume mouse-shaped food must have some something wrong with them. I try to put myself in their shoes and be someone who doesn't understand whimsy and magic Someone whose practicality doesn't allow for swashbuckling pirates or the backside of water. I try to imagine a world without runaway mine trains or dynamite- feasting goats or boat rides that remind us that we're not so different, after all. I try to contemplate never knowing how it feels to spin in a tea cup Or have ghosts follow me home Or watch flecks of magic fall down the sky over a storybook castle. But while I've considered their view They often haven't bothered to consider mine Instead their words echo on repeat in my head Saying grow up telling me I'm being a child Until I realize that they've lost their inner one They've forgotten what it's like to wonder to suspend disbelief and let your mind pretend They've lost that part of themselves that remembers how to play or they've just lost themselves so they resort to stealing the joy from others that they can't seem to grasp. Liking Disney may be weird but not understanding it is far worse and so I'll proudly be weird any day if it means I can still access that little girl who believed elephants could fly. 🪶 -kg
Love them, hate them, or identify as part of the tribe, Disney Adults are undoubtedly one of the most vocal fanbases in modern pop culture. While their behavior can be absolutely cringe-worthy at times, but what does Disney itself have to say about them?
Like any good brand, Disney knows how to reach a very extensive audience. Although their primary demographic is children and their parents, to pigeonhole them into even just that one market is still too small to meet Disney’s standards. While its adult clientele might be torn to shreds on the internet, The Walt Disney Company has this to say.
Founder Defends Disney Adults
Since its inception, The Walt Disney Company has gone above and beyond the call of duty in crafting incredible stories, worlds, and characters that have bewitched our minds and ensnared our senses from a very early age. The reason Disney has had such the staying power that it has is because it appeals to both kids and the adults they eventually become.
While many might disagree, Walt Disney himself said it best when he made the following statement all the way back in the golden days of the company.