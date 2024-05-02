Universal Plans Replacement of 15-Year-Old Coaster: Numerous Incidents Prompt Overhaul

Universal Orlando Resort is eager to bring new attractions to its theme parks this year and next, and it seems like a 15-year-old roller coaster might be getting replaced for good.

Recent speculation suggests that the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida may face permanent closure in 2025, as reported on April 22, 2024. However, according to cinemablend.com, the ride will likely remain operational for at least another year if this rumor holds. The Universal parks in Orlando have undergone many new additions and changes over the last few years, leading to the expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal CityWalk additions, extended Halloween Horror Nights, and more.

Notably, the roller coaster has encountered increased downtime of late, compounded by operational limitations in specific weather conditions such as temperatures and wind speeds. Moreover, Universal Studios took the measure to curtail the number of songs available for guest selection in September 2023. With the Universal appeal dwindling for this coaster, the theme park is looking to make that theme park admission worth it with a rumored new ride.

Additional challenges plaguing the ride include guest complaints of injuries, leading to lawsuits, technical malfunctions, extended loading times, and a notably rough ride experience, particularly for passengers seated in the back. Since its inauguration in 2009, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit has adhered to a typical refurbishment cycle necessitated every 15–20 years.

New Rumor Suggests ‘Intamin-Manufactured’ Roller Coaster To Replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in 2025

According to a news report from Orlando Park Stop, which was also picked up by Orlando Theme Park Zone, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will be replaced by an entirely new attraction. As with any rumor, it’s essential to treat the information cautiously until officially confirmed by Universal Orlando.

According to insights from Alicia Stella of Orlando Park Stop, speculation points to the potential replacement of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida with an Intamin-manufactured roller coaster, should the former indeed face permanent closure. This marks the first instance where the name of a potential manufacturer has surfaced in connection with the rumored replacement.

The initial rumor regarding the closure of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in 2025 surfaced back in January, stirring discussions within the theme park community.

According to the article by Alicia Stella, here is what she had to say about this new rumor circulating:

OTHER RUMORS FOR 2025 HAVE HOLLYWOOD RIP RIDE ROCKIT CLOSING PERMANENTLY. RUMOURS SUGGEST THIS ATTRACTION COULD BE REPLACED WITH A NEW INTAMIN-MANUFACTURED COASTER, POSSIBLY SIMILAR TO THE DRIFTING COASTER BASED ON FAST & FURIOUS BEING BUILT NOW AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD. – Alicia Stella, Orlando Park Stop

Universal guests may find some relief in the potential departure of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, given its history of operational challenges and guest dissatisfaction. While it’s essential to approach rumors with caution until officially confirmed by Universal Orlando, the prospect of bidding farewell to a problematic attraction could signal positive changes ahead for the park experience.

Moreover, amidst the uncertainty surrounding the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, guests can look forward to Universal Orlando’s exciting developments. Adding new rides and a new land slated for this summer promises fresh thrills and experiences for visitors. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the roller coaster’s fate, Universal’s ongoing efforts to enhance and expand its offerings underscore a commitment to delivering memorable and enjoyable guest experiences.