Universal Studios Faces First-Ever Total Theme Park Closure in Florida

One of Universal Studios’ newest experiences has closed.

With a wide array of thrill rides, family attractions, incredible live shows, and an immense amount of shopping opportunities, there’s plenty to enjoy at the Universal Orlando Resort. Guests will find two theme parks located here: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the original Universal Studios Florida, both of which offer unforgettable experiences.

However, one of the core components of a fun vacation is the food, and there are plenty of incredible places to grab a bite to eat at Universal Orland0, especially for fans of Minions.

The Minon Cafe opened last summer at Universal Studios Florida, allowing fans of Illuminations’ Despicable Me and Minions franchises to immerse themselves in these bright and colorful worlds and try some incredibly unique creations. Unfortunately, this restaurant addition to the resort has been closed.

Universal Orlando has confirmed this closure, announcing that Minion Cafe will be closed from May 13 through May 18 due to a major refurbishment. Minion Cafe is expected to reopen on May 19, 2024, but the dates may and can change.

Minon Cafe serves dishes based on Despicable Me, from Agens’ Honeymoon Soup to Minion-shaped tater tots. It’s a great place to stop for a quick bite, especially for fans of the franchise. This marks the location’s first-ever closure since it opened in 2023 as part of the resort’s new Minion Land. Minion Cafe took over the former spot of the Monsters Cafe location, which closed permanently in 2022.

This is far from the only change happening at Universal Orlando Resort, with several other locations undergoing refurbishments and renovations. The resort’s iconic E.T. Adventure dark ride is currently receiving a brand-new sign. Pteranodon Flyers was closed permanently in April, and several experiences at Universal CityWalk closed forever.

All of these changes happen as work on Epic Universe, the resort’s newest theme park, enters the home stretch. Officially opening next year, Epic Universe seeks to completely shake up the theme park industry, breathing new life into the already popular and beloved Universal Orlando Resort.

Announces all the way back in 2019, Universal has made big promises regarding Epic Universe, announcing that the new park will feature dozens of incredible rides, attractions, and experiences, all of which will be based on some of the world’s most popular and recognizable brands and franchises, like How to Train Your Dragon, Harry Potter, and Super Mario.

Epic Universe’s official opening day has yet to be announced, but the theme park is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

Are you excited about Epic Universe?