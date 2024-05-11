Start Your Summer at Right: Plan For These Disney World Closures

Here are all the closures at Walt Disney World in the summer month of June 2024 to plan for with your Disney vacation.

Enjoying a summer vacation at Disney World is a dream come true for fans from all over the world. From the incredible rides and attractions on offer (think like Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom Park or Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park) at the Central Florida Disney Resort, it’s no surprise that guests from all over the world jump at the chance to enjoy a week or two at the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

But in order to keep the magic alive, there’s one aspect of the Disney experience that many fans have to make their peace with: closures.

Closures are part and parcel of operating a Disney Park safely. While it’s inconvenient for guests and often frustrating, Disney needs to shut attractions temporarily every so often to conduct necessary refurbishment and maintenance.

Considering the incredibly high footfall at Disney Parks—in 2022, the Magic Kingdom had 17 million visitors—it’s important to ensure all the rides are working in prime condition to ensure a safe and magical experience for all guests.

To that end, here’s a list of some notable closures to keep track of when you’re planning your Disney vacation for the month of June.

Test Track – Closing June 17, 2024

Test Track is a beloved attraction where guests can enjoy creating their own virtual concept car at the Chevrolet Design Center. After that, they can hop in a six-person “SIM car” and take a spin around the track.

Along the circuit, guests are challenged by rough terrain and obstacles and reach speeds of up to 65 mph.

This attraction will be closing temporarily on June 17, 2024, and at present, no reopening information has been provided.

Blizzard Beach Water Park – Closed for the Season

In March, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park closed for the season when Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park opened to guests once again. As fans know, Disney World has been only keeping one water park open at a time, which means that for the immediate future, guests will not be able to enjoy Blizzard Beach rides until further notice.

Country Bear Jamboree – Opening Summer 2024

Another classic attraction—and one of the oldest at the parks—has shut shop temporarily for refurbishment. The country and western musical performance by 18 Audio-Animatronics hillbilly bears that play and sing for audiences has been cherished by audiences for decades.

It closed in January earlier this year and is set to open this summer. At the moment, Disney has provided no further information on when it’ll be open for guests to stomp their feet to and sing along with.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – Opening Summer 2024

How can we talk closures without referencing Splash Mountain (RIP) and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?

Splash Mountain is one of the most controversial closures to date, and some devoted fans are still up in arms at its untimely end at the Disney Parks.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the highly anticipated replacement, is set to open at Disney World this summer, and fans could not be more excited about the new ride. (Though, there are those who are still fixated on their disappointment when it comes to Splash Mountain’s end.)

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open this summer, though Disney has not provided further information as of the publication of this article. For those who were looking to ride the newly rethemed log flumes, June may not be the month you get to do that!

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster – Opening Summer 2024

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith has been closed for a while now, but it is still worth mentioning in case there were fans who were hoping that they’d be able to race along the darkened streets of Los Angeles once again come June.

While Disney has said that the ride is currently set to reopen sometime during Summer 2024, as of the publishing of this article, they have provided no further indication, nor any signs that June is the month in question.

For now, fans can rest assured that even if not in June, the attraction will be back and in full force in a few short months.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the latest updates on all things Disney!