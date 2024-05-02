‘Star Wars’ Gives Nightsister Starring Role in New Project

To say that Dave Filoni has done wonders with the Star Wars galaxy would be a grand and glorious understatement, as projects like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Bad Batch have brought a new generation of fans to the galaxy far, far away.

In honor of Star Wars Day/May the Fourth, Disney is releasing a wealth of new material for fans of Jedi, Sith, and everything in between. One of the newly announced premieres takes things in a darker direction. Where Tales of the Jedi gave viewers a revealing and intimate look at the Jedi Order, Tales of the Empire will pull back the curtain on some of the franchise’s greatest villains.

While most are excited to see the return of Darth Vader, General Grievous, and Grand Admiral Thrawn, the series will also expand on a relatively new character to the franchise. Fresh from her stint in Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, Diana Lee Inosanto resurrects Morgan Elsbeth for an origin story dripping with action, suspense, and revenge.

From Martial Artist to Nightsister

Actress and martial Artist Diana Lee Inosanto brought fans the formidable Morgan Elsbeth to life on The Mandalorian’s Calodan and then later reprised her role after some time with the infamous Nightsisters in Ahsoka. Now, she will play a central role in Tales of the Empire as the new animated series gives the character a gripping and gruesome origin story.

The official announcement shares,

“The story that unfolds in the first three episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, the animated anthology arriving on Disney+ May 4, examines events only previously alluded to: Morgan’s affiliation with the Nightsisters of Dathomir, the beginning of her partnership with Thrawn, and how she established her own corner of the Empire on Corvus.”

The switch from live-action to animation was quite the culture shock for Inosanto, and the actress shared her thoughts and a similar experience with Mandalorian co-star, Pedro Pascal.

“It’s still the same approach, the same commitment, the same breathing, the same physicality… Now, when I watch Pedro Pascal doing his behind-the-scenes [recordings, holding a pillow in place of Grogu,] I get it.”

What can Star Wars fans expect?

Since joining the franchise, Inosanto has gone all in in crafting her character. According to her interview with StarWars.com, she has even poured over Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn series in preparation for this next chapter.

The actor shares,

“When you see the kind of pain and suffering that she witnessed and yet still had the fortitude of trying to just stand tall…I mean, who could not relate to that? “She’s resilient, defiant, strong. She is a survivor. She created this armor of anger that she felt would protect her and I think people are going to understand now why Morgan is wired the way she is wired.”

The character’s connection to Dathomir and the dark sorcery connected to the planet is predicted to play a major role in her origins, and Clone Wars fans will likely be salivating in anticipation as they wait for the new series to drop. As seen in the footage below, her magical abilities might prove to be just what she needs to get the attention of the Galactic Empire.

Although the premier is still days away, the new anthology series certainly has a lot of elements working in its favor. With a gorgeous animation style, several iconic villains being brought back, and other Star Wars performers reprising their roles, there are more than a few reasons for die-hard fans to watch.

Tales of the Empire will premiere on Disney+ on May 4, 2024, and is just one of many new features airing in time for Star Wars Day. Either way, viewers will experience the power of the Dark Side.

