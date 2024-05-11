Report: ‘Fantastic Four’ Casts John Malkovich As Doctor Doom

The Fantastic Four (2025) continues to tease fans with each new development. As Ralph Ineson was recently revealed as the MCU’s Galactus, he might not be the only villain coming to the new adaptation.

With a cast list including Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), the new film is already loaded with talent. The award-winning and prolific John Malkovich was an unexpected surprise addition to the MCU, but there’s truthfully a very specific role he will likely play in The Fantastic Four.

Doctor Doom is one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time, and bringing him to life on the big screen requires a talent just as big as the Latverian overlord himself. With his reputation throughout Marvel Comics, it’s only fitting that an actor with years of experience playing notoriously villainous roles would don the mask of Victor Von Doom.

Malkovich “Dooms” Fantastic Four

In their coverage of Ineson as Galactus, a full from The Hollywood Reporter shared the following,

“On the call sheet are Pedro Pascal as scientist Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as her hot-heated brother Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richards’ friend with body issues, Ben Grimm/The Thing. Also cast are Julia Garner as a female Silver Surfer and Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role, which some have theorized could be Mole Man or the robot H.E.R.B.I.E. John Malkovich is also signed on.”

It was left ambiguous as to what role Malkovich would portray in the new film, but looking at his past filmography makes it all too obvious. John Malkovich is an Oscar-award-winning actor with years of iconic roles under his belt, but he consistently has a tremendous talent for playing villains.

Malkovich has left his mark on cinema by portraying villains like Con Air’s Cyrus “The Virus” Grissom and giving an over-the-top performance as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in Mary Reilly, so adding Doctor Doom to that list really wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. Considering the film seems to be taking a more traditional comic-book-styled approach, it might actually serve the film better if Malkovich were allowed to be a little unhinged.

Doctor Doom is the Best Fit

Recently, Inside the Magic covered the announcement of Ralph Ineson’s Galactus, but the Eater of World’s presence might be a little premature. Galactus is one of the biggest threats in the Marvel Multiverse, even knocking Thanos down a peg. It makes much more sense that the Fantastic Four would go toe-to-toe with Doom before trying to take on the bigger threat.

In a perfect world, Galactus would be the ultimate big bad built up at the end of the first movie, but with the presence of Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, it seems like Marvel’s First Family is going full force into his colossal clutches. While it’s not confirmed that Malkovich is Doctor Doom, the role makes the most sense given what fans know about his career and the Fantastic Four’s storyline presented in the comics. Only time will tell if Marvel Studios goes through with the idea.

Who do you think John Malkovich will play? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!