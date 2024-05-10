Way Too Soon: ‘Fantastic Four’ Prematurely Casts Galactus

As exciting as it is to know that Marvel’s first family is finally joining the MCU, The Fantastic Four (2025) might have just jumped the gamma-ray-powered gun by introducing one of the biggest comic book villains in the medium’s history. Although fans have been waiting for Galactus to rumble into the franchise since Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), it might be too soon for the team to face such a major threat.

It was recently announced that Ralph Ineson will be playing the Eater of Worlds in Matt Shakman’s adaptation of the Marvel Comics classic, joining Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing). However, Galactus is a massive, arguably an Avengers-level threat. Thanos will always be a tough act to follow, but is the massive and monstrous villain really the best choice?

There’s no denying that bringing the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe requires an antagonist of equal footing for them to go against. However, Galactus this early in the game is the definition of overkill.

The Fantastic Four: Too Big, Too Soon?

A report from The Hollywood Reporter shared the following update,

“Ralph Ineson, the British actor whose three-decade career ranges from the Harry Potter movies to recent horror prequel The First Omen, has landed the plum part of Galactus, the antagonist in Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four…” “On the call sheet are Pedro Pascal as scientist Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as her hot-heated brother Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richards’ friend with body issues, Ben Grimm/The Thing. Also cast are Julia Garner as a female Silver Surfer and Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role, which some have theorized could be Mole Man or the robot H.E.R.B.I.E. John Malkovich is also signed on.”

There’s no denying that the film has an impressive cast, especially with an actor like Malkovich thrown into the mix. Still, is it really the best idea for the Fantastic Four to make their MCU arrival by charging full force into such a massive threat?

Pump the Breaks

Galactus is one of the heaviest hitters in Marvel’s rogues gallery, easily a bigger threat than even Thanos. It took the Avengers several movies and three canonical appearances before the Mad Titan was fully revealed, so it doesn’t really make sense for Galactus to appear in the Four’s first outing. Even the movies from the 2000s took their time to introduce Doctor Doom and the Silver Surfer before Galactus even (sort of) came on screen.

Additionally, Marvel is still licking its wounds after the scandal involving Jonathan Majors, who was previously cast as Kang the Conqueror and the next Avengers-level threat. It might be a better idea to let the sheets cool down before summoning the next galaxy-destroying overlord into the mix. Whatever the case, there’s no denying that The Fantastic Four will make a big splash when it finally releases.

Is Galactus arriving too early, or will Marvel surprise us? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!