Silver Surfer Rumored for Disney+ Spinoff Series

With Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four (2025) reboot on the not-so-distant horizon, the company certainly appears to have some big plans for the franchise moving forward. And according to a new report, this expansion could include a spinoff project centered around the villainous Silver Surfer.

After ten years, Marvel’s first family is gearing up for their long-awaited return, and an A-list cast has been assembled to lead the charge. Directed by Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Other than the fact that it’s set in the 1960s and will arrive smack-dab in the middle of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, little remains known about the project, including who will serve as the story’s overarching villain.

A popular pick is, of course, Victor Von Doom (AKA Doctor Doom), as Marvel is supposedly eyeing Oppenheimer (2023) star Cillian Murphy and Doctor Strange (2016) veteran Mads Mikkelsen for the part. Other reports suggest that Marvel will take a different approach, bringing either Galactus (rumored to be Javier Bardem) or the Silver Surfer (rumored to be Anya Taylor-Joy) into the mix.

While nothing has yet to be confirmed by Marvel, scooper Daniel Richtman recently reported that the Sentinel of the Spaceways will feature in his own solo adventure at some point, whether that be a live-action Disney+ series or a feature-length film of his (or her) own.

This report seems to align with previous rumors that claimed Matt Shakman’s multi-year deal with Marvel Studios could potentially include helming episodes of a Silver Surfer Disney+ spinoff show. At the same time, another indicated that it was actually a Special Presentation.

Of course, Tim Story’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) has already brought the iconic villain to the big screen, following the titular team (and Doctor Doom) as they confront, and later ally with, the Silver Surfer (Doug Jones/Laurence Fishburne) to save Earth from Galactus.

While we’ll likely see a very different version of the Silver Surfer in 2025’s Fantastic Four — especially if those gender-swapping rumors are to be believed — there’s a good chance the upcoming reboot will at least lay the ground for Norrin Radd to make his MCU debut down the line.

If a Silver Surfer-centric Disney+ series or Special Presentation really is in the works, this would mean that Fantastic Four — at least, in some capacity — would have to introduce the supervillain to the MCU, either in the actual story or via a post-credits scene.

For now, MCU fans should take this report with a grain of salt, as nothing has been confirmed by Marvel just yet. But if Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four revival proves successful, it’s only a matter of time before Disney capitalizes on the IP and its many characters.

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

