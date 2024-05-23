Defunct Nickelodeon Resort Is Making a 2026 Comeback in Disney World’s Backyard

For those old enough to remember the Magical Express that took guests from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World, the drive eventually took them down Continental Gateway Drive. Just before they hit the giant banner welcoming them to Disney World, there was the Nickelodeon Hotel.

The Nickelodeon Hotel capitalized on its location outside Walt Disney World and close to Universal Orlando Resort to attract families with younger children and a love of Spongebob Squarepants.

However, in 2016, the Nickelodeon Resort closed. So, what happened? The resort was poorly run, and the shows that attracted audiences started to decline in popularity.

The network also partnered with Karisma Hotels, quickly expanding the Nickelodeon brand worldwide. The group opened the Nickelodeon Hotel Punta Cana and The Nickelodeon Hotels Resort in Riviera Maya. That expansion left little room for improvements at the hotel in Central Florida, forcing it to close.

But fear not, Nickelodeon fans. The once-popular hotel is making a comeback with green slime and everything. The Everest Group is bringing the Nickelodeon Resort back to Central Florida, and the group announced this week that it is expected to open in 2026.

Mario Mathieu, SVP Business Development, Design and Construction, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, told WESH 2 Orlando:

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando is poised to set the standard for family vacations, seamlessly blending world-class entertainment with forward-thinking accommodation options. As the exclusive US licensee for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Lion Star Hospitality Inc. is committed to elevating this venture to new heights, ensuring that families and Nickelodeon enthusiasts alike enjoy the Slime of their life. We are thrilled to contribute our expertise to this collaboration, creating a resort experience that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of every guest.

The new resort will be located on the 220-acre Everest Place complex in Kissimmee, featuring shopping, dining, office space, and condo units for purchase. The new hotel will include 400 rooms and condo units that guests can purchase.

Like its predecessor, it will incorporate some of Nickelodeon’s beloved characters from Spongebob, Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

@emilia.floridahomes 💎 Welcome to Everest Place, $1 Billion Mixed-Use Development! Everest Place will host the only Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort in the U.S making it the ultimate family-friendly destination. With over 200+ hotel rooms, 196+ condo residences, and amenities like Club Nick & Nickelodeon themed experiences. You’ll enjoy hassle free ownership with rental revenue opportunities AND access to services of a world-class branded resort! 🔸Regency Medical Campus and Corpus Body Museum: Stay close to world-class healthcare facilities and explore the mysteries of the human body at this unique museum, which will be the third in the world and the first in America. 🔸The District: A bustling complex featuring international retail brands offering the best in shopping and entertainment. 🔸Prime Location: Everest Place is situated at Highway 192 & US429 in Kissimmee, Florida, just minutes away from Disney, Margaritaville and other local attractions. Want to learn more about this exclusive upcoming development? Comment EVEREST or send me a message! ⁠ Emilia Faria 407.907.0733 321.616.2777 Kardosh Realty ⁠ #EverestPlace #orlandorealestate #Kissimmee #Nickelodeonhotel #centralfloridarealestate #Corpus #orlandorealtor #shazahotel #myskhotel ♬ original sound – Emilia Faria

The Everest Place complex is just a few miles from the Walt Disney World Resort, near Disney’s Animal Kingdom. On its website, Everest Place promotes the idea that guests can purchase “luxury” condos close to Disney World and live inside the magic.

With the opening of the new Nickelodeon Hotel, fans can forget about the disastrous closing of its predecessor, which eventually filed for bankruptcy. The old Nickelodeon Hotel has now been turned into a Holiday Inn, which also filed for bankruptcy in 2021.

But fear not, the new resort will offer guests shopping and restaurants, which the old hotel had, but not enough for the massive number of guests staying at the hotel. The new resort also has more amenities that adults look for and does not just cater to children.

So, with Universal Studios Orlando opening Epic Universe in 2025 and a new Nickelodeon Resort coming in 2026, the Walt Disney World Resort better have something up its sleeves to lure guests to the parks in the next few years.

Would you consider staying at the Nickelodeon Resort when it opens in 2026 rather than a Disney World Resort Hotel?