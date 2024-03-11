Nickelodeon Hotel Returns After Bankruptcy, Expands into Disney

It seems that Disney is about to be faced with some more competition as Nickelodeon gears up to re-enter the Orlando space.

If you visited Orlando from 2005 to 2016, you likely remember The Nickelodeon Hotel, a hotel where all of your favorite Nickelodeon characters came to life. Now, a new Nickelodeon hotel will be taking over Orlando as of 2026, giving families a new character filled expereince to enjoy and sleep at.

This new hotel would be coming to Everest Place, a new luxury community being built in Orlando that will be filled with hotels, residences, shopping, dining, nightlife, medical centers and more. Best part? It will be located just a few minutes from Disney World.

Everest Place is self-described as, “Spanning over 224 acres, Everest Place is poised to become a multi-billion dollar development, strategically investing in the thriving Orlando landscape. This premium real estate venture will host Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando and Mysk Hotel & Residences, both featuring luxurious rental properties.

​Beyond vacation homes, Everest Place is set to boast a Medical Center, The District, a vibrant Shopping Village, Retail Spaces, Full-Service Restaurants, and much more. As infrastructure and grading work progress, Everest Place is carving its mark, located at U.S. Highway 192 & U.S. Toll Road 429 in Kissimmee, Florida – The heart of Orlando’s tourism district.”

While a new tourist destination is exciting, a new Nickelodeon hotel can easily rip at any Millennial’s heartstrings. Plus, some of these Nickelodeon condos will also be up for purchase.

As reported by The Orlando Sentinel, “The condos, now in pre-sales at the Everest Place sales center, come in three sizes: studio, one-bedroom (with bunk room) and two-bedroom (with bunkroom).

All have a living space, full kitchen and balcony and access to the hotel amenities, such as the kids’ club, a variety of restaurants, cafes and shops. They will also enjoy Nickelodeon-themed experiences such as slime and character interactions.

“We have some very special rooms that are themed and you’ve got SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and we’ve got all the Nickelodeon characters that will be roaming the resort,” Rashid, leader of the Teramir Group, said.”

The concept plan and renderings also provide a glimpse of the pool area, featuring a splash pad, swimming pool, and deck equipped with cabanas. Additionally, guests can enjoy amenities such as a lazy river, an amphitheater, and an aqua bites café. Notably, the pool area will feature Nickelodeon’s renowned Slimunator, adding to the excitement and fun for visitors of all ages.

“The Slimunator is a special machine, and that’s one of the big features of the Nickelodeon brand itself,” Rashid said. “So you get slimed, and that’s a part of the experience.”

While this hotel is still a few years away, it will certianly serve as a new exciting place for families to enjoy, where a new IP can be explored and introduced. Plus, with Universal Orlando Resort opening Epic Universe in 2025, there will likely be an influx of visitors in the Orlando area over the following years who will want to expand past just the Disney vacation, and experience all of the tourism that Orlando has to offer.

Social Media account The Orlando Real has once again made the idea of a Nickelodeon hotel top of mind with their recent post, which states:

“After the closure of the old Nickelodeon Hotel in 2016, a new iteration is returning to Everest Place – set to open in 2026. Once building is complete, Everest Place will include 783 condos, 793 hotel rooms, 900 rental apartments, and 20 acres of land for commercial and retail space, plus so much more!⁠”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Orlando Real (@theorlandoreal)

In a blog post, The Orlando Real shared some of the differences and similarities that guests will experience in comparison to the old and now removed Nickelodeon hotel.

Similarities:

Both hotels embrace the vibrant and whimsical world of Nickelodeon, with themed decor and experiences that pay homage to the network’s beloved characters and shows.

The focus on family-friendly entertainment remains a cornerstone of both ventures, catering to the interests of young Nick fans and their families.

Differences:

The new Nickelodeon Hotel at Everest Place appears to be part of a larger resort complex, potentially offering a wider array of amenities and experiences beyond what was available at the previous standalone hotel.

Advances in technology and design may result in more immersive and interactive experiences at the new hotel, elevating the guest experience to new heights.

The Nickelodeon Hotel in Orlando opened its doors in 2005, offering families vibrant and immersive slime-filled experiences centered around beloved Nickelodeon characters and themes.

The theming of the hotel was inspired by popular Nickelodeon shows, with colorful decor, playful designs, and nods to iconic characters throughout the property. Guests could immerse themselves in the world of Nickelodeon, with themed activities and entertainment around every corner, which seems to be what this new resort will follow, with a slightly more modern twist.

Some of the characters guests could encounter at the hotel included SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Rugrats, and many others from the Nickelodeon universe.

Unfortunately, the Nickelodeon Hotel closed its doors in 2016, marking the end of its run as a themed destination for families. The reasons for its closure are multifaceted, including changes in ownership and shifts in the hospitality industry. The property was subsequently rebranded and transformed into the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark, offering a different experience to guests visiting Orlando and still remains as such today.

Would you be interested in staying at this new Nickelodeon hotel?