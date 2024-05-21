New ‘Star Wars’ Limited Edition Release Mystifies Fans

The Star Wars franchise is attempting to revive itself with a new upcoming slate of feature films and shows, but its latest release seems to mystify its fans intentionally.

Star Wars is one of the world’s most popular and commercially successful franchises. But like its fellow Disney-owned series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it badly needs a jolt of energy. Since the release of Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the franchise from a galaxy far, far away has struggled to gain back the goodwill of longtime fans and attract new audiences.

The Mandalorian, the first Disney+ streaming show to expand the universe out of the confines of the Skywalker Saga, was an immediate hit. It helped turn Pedro Pascal into a household name and sold approximately 10 billion plush Grogu dolls. But the series has begun to lose steam and viewing numbers, particularly as Lucasfilm creative chief Dave Filoni increasingly turns it into a launchpad for series focused on his Clone Wars characters.

At long last, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has announced two upcoming feature films. The first, The Mandalorian and Grogu, will expand the adventures of everyone’s favorite bounty hunter and his Force-sensitive adoptive son into theaters. The next, which is being referred to as New Jedi Order, will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi following the events of the Disney sequel trilogy.

But maintaining Star Wars‘s status in pop culture is an endless battle, and Disney has many tools. New Disney+ series like The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire are being released, games like Star Wars Outlaws and a (maybe) remake of Knights of the Old Republic are in development, and, naturally, Oreo is getting in on the action.

The Star Wars franchise has been synonymous with synergistic branding since before that was a term, and the involvement of The Walt Disney Company has not done anything to change that. Hence the release of Special Edition Star Wars Oreo Cookies in two special variants; however, the catch is that fans won’t know which they purchased until they open the packaging.

It’s time to discover your destiny with @starwars OREO Cookies ✨ Open your pack to reveal if you are on the dark side or the light side ❤️💙 Coming soon to a galaxy near you! pic.twitter.com/JZiO5Uc9L1 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) May 15, 2024

The limited edition Star Wars Oreo comes in two versions, each one color-coded to represent either the “Dark” or “Light” side of the Force. Food and Wine describes the cookie:

“Destiny awaits via red or blue creme, infused with “kyber” sugar crystals inspired by the crystals found in a Lightsaber. Cookies will further evoke the theme, with characters embossed in the chocolate: Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and a stormtrooper will be depicted on dark side cookie packs, and Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia will be on the light side cookie packs. Fans can look closely before indulging in the treats — 20 characters total appear on the special edition sandwich cookies, with 10 characters repeating across both varieties of cookies.”

These new Oreo Cookies are something of a conundrum for Star Wars fans, long legendary for their maintenance of precious “Mint Condition” collectibles. With this particular limited edition tie-in, you can only discover what you actually have by opening them and thus destroying the potential collectibility and/or resale value. It is a problem to frustrate and mystify fans the world over.

Special Edition Star Wars Oreo Cookies will be available at retailers beginning June 10.

Will you buy these new special edition cookies? Tell us your thoughts on Star Wars merchandise in the comments below!