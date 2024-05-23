New Netflix StreamSaver Service Massively Undercuts Disney+, Announces Prices

Netflix has partnered with Comcast and Apple to demolish Disney+, and their newly announced price tag might actually succeed in winning the streaming wars.

Streaming media is currently the dominant form of global entertainment, although cable and broadcast television are making a surprising comeback. The resurgence of traditional television has more than likely something to do with the constantly increasing subscription prices of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Max, which once promised to be a low-cost, commercial-free alternative.

Things haven’t really turned out that way. It turns out that streaming movies and television doesn’t actually make that much money for traditional studios like The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery; in fact, Disney+ loses so much money that even CEO Bob Iger will publicly admit the Mouse got housed.

At the recent MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference, Bob Iger said of Disney’s streaming problems, “As we got into the streaming business in a very, very aggressive way, we tried to tell too many stories. Basically we invested too much, way ahead of possible returns. It’s what led to streaming ending up as a $4 billion loss.”

In response, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon, and virtually every media corporation with a streaming service (which, at this point, is all of them) is doing everything they can to keep frustrated subscribers while also adding advertisements, shopping options, and cutting content.

The latest tactic is for rival companies to bundle their streaming services together, presumably in the hopes that consumers will be more likely to pay basically the same price as long as they feel like they’re somehow getting something more. In an unprecedented move, Disney+ will be offered in a streaming bundle with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max and Hulu (which is also owned by Disney).

This has had a seismic effect on the industry. Almost immediately, the new Disney+/Max/Hulu bundle was countered by a new joint offer from Comcast, Apple, and Netflix, which will bundle Peacock (the streaming arm of NBCUniversal), Apple TV+, and the world’s most popular streamer for that cable company’s customers under the name “StreamSaver.”

StreamSaver and whatever Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery decide to call their bundle have yet to hit the market, with a projected offer date sometime later this year. But the Mouse is already playing defense, as StreamSaver has been announced (per Variety) with an opening price of $15 a month, a 35% discount from the combined cost of Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+.

The lowest-priced individual subscriptions bundled in StreamSaver are currently $5.99/month (ad-supported Peacock Premium), $6.99/month (Netflix Basic with ads), and $9.99/month (standard Apple TV+), totaling $22.97. That means that Comcast and company are significantly undercutting their own prices to compete with Disney+. That said, the StreamSaver deal is being offered to new and existing Comcast customers, meaning that there’s already a built

Disney has not yet announced the price for its deal, which offers massive catalogs of Hulu content, its own archives (including Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, The Simpsons, National Geographic, Pixar, and more), and Warner Bros. Discovery. The current Disney+ and Hulu ad-free bundle is $19.99/month, and the standard ad-free Max plan is $15.99/month, totaling $35.98. Clearly, the Mouse will have to drop its prices a huge amount to compete.

