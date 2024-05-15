Bob Iger Makes Official Declaration Against Epic Universe, Universal “Playing Catch-Up”

Bob Iger set the record straight in terms of Disney’s ongoing battle against Universal.

Related: Jenna Ortega Goes Viral, Trending After Netflix Exit Confirmed

There’s no denying that The Walt Disney Company has a lot up its sleeve, with CEO Bob Iger announcing several exciting upcoming projects at the start of 2024. Among new films in Disney’s beloved Frozen, Moana, and Zootopia franchises, Iger also revealed the company is working on bringing the world of Avatar to the West Coast.

Details regarding this new land remain scarce, but Disney has made it clear it wants to provide the level of quality found within Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to guests visiting the original Disneyland Resort in Ananahien, California.

Competition between Disney and Universal continues to heat up, with Universal gearing up to open its third Florida theme park. However, in a new statement from Iger himself, the CEO explains that he is not particularly worried about Epic Universe or Universal.

Related: Kevin Feige Putting “ Insane Amount of Pressure” on ‘The Fantastic Four,’ ‘Deadpool and Wolverine,’ Report

In a call at the MoffettNathanson media conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger reiterated that the company is not concerned about Epic Universe affecting its own theme park division. When asked about Universal’s upcoming theme park, Iger declared that Epic Universe isn’t something he is worrying about, saying it isn’t “distracting or anxiety-provoking” for Disney.

Iger remains confident in the upcoming list of new attractions for the Disney theme parks.

Earlier this year, Iger reiterated how passionate and confident he is with recent additions to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Iger also mentioned TRON: Lightcycle / Run, the newest ride to open at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

A statement from a Disney spokesperson also supports Iger’s thinking, with the individual recently saying that “Universal is playing catch-up on a decade of nonstop development at Walt Disney World.”

Related: Popular Disney World Attraction Closed Permanently After Four Years

Fans have been itching for more Epic Universe information to be released since it was origianally announced back in 2019, with work on the new theme park picking up significantly over the last few months. In 2024, fans have seen Universal make major progress on the construction of several key areas in the Epic Universe, like the new lands based on franchises like Harry Potter and How To Train Your Dragon.

However, Epic Universe offers much more. Other sections of the park feature rides, attractions, and experiences based on Nintendo’s Super Mario brand and Universal’s vast collection of iconic movie monsters. Part of what makes Epic Universe so interesting and mystifying for fans is its lack of an official opening date.

While Universal has remained steady that the new theme park will open in the summer of 2025, a concrete date has yet to be announced.

Are you excited to visit Epic Universe?