New Characters Confirmed for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Months Before Release

Deadpool & Wolverine will be a wild ride.

Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and important films for Marvel Studios. This third entry in the Deadpool series marks the iconic antihero’s official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut and is the first Deadpool film to be released under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company.

When the original Deadpool was released in 2016, the film and its leading character were not considered canon to the MCU. However, subsequent films like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021) slowly introduced the concept of the Multiverse to audiences, allowing both Marvel and Disney to tie a lot of loose ends together.

This has all led to Deadpool & Wolverine, which is exciting for many reasons. This film not only marks the return of everyone’s favorite “Merc with a Mouth” but also acts as a bridge between the older and newer Marvel Cinematic Universe storylines. While not a whole lot is known about the film’s plot, trailers indicate there’s a lot of fun and excitement to be had with this upcoming installment.

Deadpool & Wolverine not only see Wade Wilson (Deadpool) and Logan (Wolverine) make their way into the MCU for the very first time but Deadpool & Wolverine will also become Disney’s first R-rated entry in the franchise.

However, prior to the film’s release later this year, Deadpool and Wolverine is undergoing some significant changes. It was recently revealed that Deadpool and Wolverine is in the process of reshoots, which are expected to last throughout May. While details remain scarce, these reshoots are confirmed to mostly involve adding characters to the film.

According to reputable Hollywood scooper Daniel Richtman, Deadpool & Wolverine reshoots are mostly focused on adding even more characters and cameos into the film. Both Disney and Marvel are reportedly very happy with the final product and simply want to stuff even more Marvel goodness into Deadpool & Wolverine.

A plethora of cameos are already rumored for Deadpool & Wolverine, ranging from Halle Berry’s Sue Storm to Taylor Swift’s MCU debut as Dazzler. Other characters are also rumored to make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, but audiences will simply have to wait until the film releases to see if these rumores turn out to be true.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated pop culture and the worldwide box office for nearly two decades. The MCU had humble beginnings, starting back in 2008 with The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man, both of which offered fun, entertaining films for both general audiences and Marvel superfans to enjoy.

These films were eventually followed by future installments in the MCU, like Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. These films all culminated in The Avengers (2012), which acted as a defining moment in cinema.

Looking ahead to 2025, Marvel and Disney have a lot on their plates. Several new entries in the MCU will be released next year, with Sam Wilson taking over as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World. A new ragtag team of misfits will join forces in Thunderbolts*. Marvel’s first family will make their MCN debut, with the highly anticipated The Fantastic Four finally releasing as well.

