Missing Disney World Artifact Finally Found After Months of Controversy

A missing part of the Walt Disney World Resort has finally been found.

Haunted Mansion is perhaps the most iconic theme park attraction in the world, providing thrills and chills to Disney guests for decades. Originally opening at the Disneyland Resort in 1969, the Haunted Mansion can now be found all across the globe, with locations at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris.

The attraction blends classic Disney storytelling with incredibly spooky and richly detailed environments. Haunted Mansion is also notable for its large collection of audio-animatronics. In addition to impressive theming, it features one of the catchiest and most unforgettable original soundtracks of any theme park ride.

Due to the fact that the Haunted Mansion is a dark ride, it can sometimes be hard to spot every single easter egg and secret inside. One of the most notorious items found inside the Haunted Mansion is a chair that guests pass by at the start of the attraction.

Fans have nicknamed this chair “Donald Duck” due to its similar design to the classic Disney animated character. It went missing last year when the Haunted Mansion underwent a large-scale refurbishment but recently “rematerialized,” prompting guests to spread the news.

In 2023, Disney revealed it would overhaul Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion to breathe new life into the decades-old attraction. The biggest part of this update involved the addition of the Hatbox Ghost, a legendary character from the original Disneyland version of the ride.

Haunted Mansion closed for several months as work ensued to bring this character to life inside the ride. Unfortunately, when Haunted Mansion reopened, eagle-eyed fans noticed Disney had removed the “Donald Duck” chair from the attraction entirely.

The chair had been missing ever since, leaving fans wondering about the fate of this iconic Disney artifact. However, one fan has been able to confirm where the chair ended up, and they are sharing a photo online.

Reddit user u/radio_jake recently toured the Walt Disney Burbank Studios, immediately noticing a very familiar chair was propped up in one of the offices.

“Took a tour of the WD Burbank Studios,” states the guest. “For those wondering what happened to the Donald Duck Chair, it’s here.”

Fans can now rest assured that this legendary piece of Disney theme park history was not destroyed but is actually set up for display.

Plenty of other rides and attractions feature iconic items, with Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress perhaps being the most historic of the current attractions found at Walt Disney World. This show originally debuted during the 1964 World’s Fair and has been playing ever since in Magic Kingdom.

What’s your favorite classic Disney theme park experience?