A Man Shot and Killed at a Central Florida Resort

A man in his 50s was found dead at a Central Florida resort and water park early Sunday morning. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a call around 3:45 Sunday morning. When law enforcement arrived, they found one man had been shot, and the police pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man was found killed at the Grove Resort and Water Park in Winter Garden, about six miles away from the Walt Disney World Resort. The resort is located at 14500 Grove Resort Avenue.

According to its website, The Grove Resort and Water Park is a Walt Disney World good neighbor hotel that offers guests free transportation to and from the theme parks. It also offers one-, two-, or three-bedroom suites and a large water park.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies are still on the scene gathering evidence. The police told WESH 2 News that all of the people involved in the shooting remained at the scene.

A representative for the Grove Resort issued this statement to WESH 2:

We are aware of the incident at our property and are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate at this time and have released no further details. At this point, the man has not been identified, nor has a motive for the crime.

The Resort offers guests hundreds of rooms and condos, four restaurants, and the Safari Water Park. The resort was built in 2008 as a timeshare, but the market for timeshares quickly collapsed during the Great Recession.

The buildings remained vacant until 2014 when they reopened at the Grove Resort and Water Park Orlando after a $200 million renovation. In 2018, the Surfari Water Park opened, which includes a surf simulator and a lazy river.

In 2020, the Terraces vacation homes opened, offering 160 vacation homes on the property. The Grove Resort also hosts weddings and conferences.

