First-Of-Its-Kind Theme Park Experience Debuting in California This Month

A Southern California theme park is ready to debut an all-new experience this month. Are you ready to join the party?

With nearly-perfect weather all year round and being home to some of the most popular theme parks in the United States, including Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Seaworld San Diego, it’s no wonder why millions of families visit California every year for a fun-filled vacation.

In this constant competition to provide guests with the best experiences, a Southern California theme park is gearing up to take the lead with a first-of-its-kind, limited-time offering debuting this month!

LEGOLAND California Resort recently announced the debut of its all-new parade, LEGO World Parade. The upcoming offering is set to be the first of its kind in North America and promises to bring a unique experience to the Southern California theme park.

The brand-new parade will feature awe-inspiring floats featuring a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and imaginative creations inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Friends, and LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure.

Glittering entertainers will accompany these floats in vibrant costumes and five fantastic characters that will bring their own charm to them.

LEGO World Parade is scheduled to debut on May 24, 2024, and set to perform daily through August 18, 2024. LEGOLAND revealed that the upcoming first-of-its-kind experience will continue to perform exclusively on weekends from August 24, 2024, through September 2, 2024.

You can take a first look at the characters that will lead the LEGO World Parade in the video below or click here to meet them.

LEGOLAND has three locations in the United States: LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and LEGOLAND New York Resort. Additionally, Merlin Entertainments owns and operates over a dozen LEGOLAND Discovery Center locations, LEGO’s indoor theme park, across the country, packed with rides, attractions, interactive activities, exhibitions, live entertainment, and fun for the whole family!

Will you visit LEGOLAND California Resort to enjoy this new entertainment offering? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!