Guest Sneaks in Prohibited and Illegal Item Into Disneyland, Fans Horrified

A guest has been caught bringing in a prohibited item inside Disneyland.

Disneyland is known for its massive collection of magical rides, attractions, shows, food, and experiences, and the theme park resort has become a staple of Southern California. Despite its immense amount of history, the Disneyland Resort is constantly changing, with the city of Anaheim recently approving the resort’s massive $2 billion expansion.

However, the Disney theme parks are only as good as the guests who visit them, and one guest broke a major rule at Disneyland.

A video recently went viral on social media, with a guest recording their day at Disneyland. Videos like this are incredibly common, as many guests enjoy blogging and vlogging about their experience at the Disney theme parks. However, this time was a little different, with the guest bringing in a prohibited item into the parks. Plenty of items are prohibited by Disney, but this item happened to be alive, causing extra concern.

The guest in question brought in a live crawfish into Disneyland, documenting their day at the resort. The guest can be seen holding their crawfish, named Linda, as they travel through Disneyland Park.

Linda the crawfish was dressed in pink glasses as the duo strolled through the original Disneyland Park. The video quickly went viral and was reuploaded on platforms like Reddit, where a discussion broke out among Disneyland fans.

“Stressing an animal out that much for TikTok hits….,” said one fan. “Honestly security really looks through my stuff at Disneyland so I was surprised she was able to get it through,” said another guest. “The way she’s been transporting it is by keeping its gills wet with wet paper towels, it hangs out in a bag most of the time with the wet paper towels. I commented on her video asking if she took it to see the other crawdads that live there.”

An earlier TikTok video appeared to capture the moments prior to this Disneyland trip, showing both Linda the crawfish and her owner at an airport.

It’s somewhat surprising that the guest was able to bring a live creature like this one into Disneyland. The resort states that only specific animals, like a dog or miniature horse that has been trained as a service animal, are allowed into the parks. Service animals also must be on a leash at all times.

The Disneyland Resort has many rules guests must follow, ranging from the items guests are allowed to bring to the theme parks to how guests should act. One of the most common rules broken at the Disney theme parks is their dress code, with the parks taking a firm stance against specific articles of clothing.

Guests have gone viral on places like Twitter and TikTok for some of their outfits, which range from slightly inappropriate to incredibly revealing. One guest’s outfit was so out of line that they were blocked from entering Disney altogether unless they changed.

However, Disney also takes issue with suggestive and inappropriate content on clothing and will notify guests if items like a shirt or a hat feature content that is not suitable for its infamous family-friendly environment. One guest’s shirt sparked quite a controversy recently, with Disney fans debating whether or not the guest should have had to change out of their “trashy” t-shirt.

Most of the time, guests are informed once they enter the park that they will need to change, and Disney typically offers the guest free store credit to pick out a new shirt or pants.

The following is a list of items prohibited from Disneyland, per the official Disneyland website.

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

What are your thoughts on this story? Should the guest have been let into Disneyland with her crawfish?