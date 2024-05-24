NEW: Police Respond to Incident at Magic Kingdom Park

On Thursday evening, multiple Orange County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to an incident at Magic Kingdom Park. One concerned guest posted on social media, concerned about the mysterious police presence at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Disney security cast members work closely together to keep Walt Disney World Resort guests safe. Officers are often seen at the entrances to the parks and Disney Springs. Some use detection dogs to locate explosives, drugs, and other prohibited items.

While there are always police officers at Walt Disney World Resort, it’s unusual to see them roaming inside the Disney theme parks. Typically, they only enter the Disney parks to intervene in violent incidents, like a bloody brawl over a photo op at Magic Kingdom Park. Sheriff’s deputies also issue trespass warnings to guests banned from Disney property, such as a man sued by Disney for selling unauthorized third-party merchandise at the Disney parks.

On Thursday evening, Redditor u/Kperk_ shared this photo of six deputies walking with Disney security in front of Casey’s Corner at Magic Kingdom Park:

“I’m at [Magic Kingdom] and have seen at least six officers from the sheriff dept walking around inside the park,” the guest wrote. “I’ve always seen them outside the park but never inside.”

The officers appeared to be heading toward Main Street, U.S.A., and the Disney park exit. It’s unclear if any guests nearby were involved in the mysterious incident.

A Disney cast member, u/SeriousStrokes69, didn’t know what happened with this specific incident but offered general insight into police presence at Walt Disney World Resort.

“If you see a deputy or couple of deputies with a Security Manager (the guy on the left in plain clothes), especially if they have one of the Blues with them like they do here, it’s in response to something that happened,” the Disney cast member explained.

“We keep several deputies at the front of the park throughout the day, primarily to address situations that come up with screening and entry point issues, but they can respond to situations inside the park that are minor (we call in on-duty deputies for active incidents),” they continued. “We also bring in several deputies for the three-hour fireworks period and they will patrol around the hub and whatnot, too.”

