Disney World Permanently Changes Beloved Churro, Decades After Debut

For decades, the humble churro has reigned as a beloved snack in amusement parks around the globe, but nowhere more so than at Walt Disney World Resort.

Synonymous with magical parades and fairy tale adventures, these sweet, fried dough pastries have become a staple for visitors seeking a taste of Disney magic. The history of churros at Disney parks stretches back to decades ago in Disneyland Resort, which began serving the beloved treat in 1985. Shortly after, the iconic snack made its way to Florida, where it quickly became a fan favorite.

Upon their introduction to Walt Disney World Resort, churros were simple—a straightforward cinnamon and sugar-dusted delight that Disney park guests could enjoy while wandering through the realms of Fantasyland or Tomorrowland. The churro carts became icons in their own right, with distinctive spiral-shaped pastries that were easy to eat on the go, adding to the overall experience of the Disney World park’s enchanting environment.

Over the years, Disney’s culinary team expanded its repertoire, introducing variations that included chocolate-filled churros, churro ice cream sandwiches, and even holiday-themed versions adorned with festive sprinkles. These innovations kept the churro experience fresh and exciting, ensuring that it remained a must-try for every Disney World guest.

This treat’s evolution reflects broader changes in theme park cuisine, which has shifted from simple snack fare to a more diverse and sophisticated offering that could compete with gourmet food destinations. This shift is evident at annual events like the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, where churros have been featured alongside global culinary creations, further cementing their status as a versatile and beloved snack.

Yet, despite these variations, the classic churro has held a special place in the hearts of Disney park-goers—until now.

A groundbreaking new snack has emerged within the bustling avenues of Disney’s Hollywood Studios that may change the churro landscape forever. Dubbed the Bouncin’ Mini Churros, this innovative treat is turning heads and tantalizing taste buds at the newly opened Hydraulics stand near MuppetVision 3-D.

The Bouncin’ Mini Churros are not your average theme park fare. These mini churros come daringly topped with an unconventional combination of Coca-Cola and bourbon candied bacon, sriracha aioli, and scallions. This bold mix of sweet, savory, and spicy not only challenges the traditional flavor profile of the churro but also redefines what can be considered a snack at Walt Disney World.

The most popular Disney World snacks, ranked

While traditional churros are still available throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and other locations in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the introduction of Bouncin’ Mini Churros reflects a significant shift in culinary creativity. It’s a testament to Disney’s commitment to keeping their food offerings as dynamic and engaging as their rides and attractions.

Of course, the churro isn’t the only snack at Disney World that finds itself at the top of the list for guests visiting Walt Disney World. Here’s a look at the top five most popular snacks that Disney park guests can enjoy.

1. Dole Whip

This pineapple-flavored soft serve is a refreshing treat, especially beloved for its creamy texture and tropical flair. Found primarily at Aloha Isle in Magic Kingdom, it’s a perfect pick-me-up on those warm Florida days.

2. Mickey Pretzel

These pretzels aren’t just delicious and salty; they’re also a delight to behold, shaped like the iconic Mickey Mouse. Served with a side of cheese sauce for dipping, they’re a favorite for guests of all ages and are readily available throughout the parks.

3. Popcorn

Disney popcorn, often enjoyed from collectible souvenir buckets featuring various Disney characters and themes, is a staple snack for many visitors. It’s ideal for snacking on while waiting for shows or wandering through the park.

4. Turkey Leg

These large, smoky turkey legs are a hearty option that’s gained a dedicated fan base. Available at various carts and kiosks within the parks, they provide a filling snack with a robust flavor.

5. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar

Shaped like Mickey Mouse, this vanilla ice cream bar coated in a thick layer of chocolate is an iconic Disney treat. Its simple yet satisfying flavor and fun design make it a perennial favorite among Disney guests.

What is your favorite of the Disney World snacks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!