Disney World’s Upcoming Attraction Reaches Capacity as Opening Day Approaches

Emmanuel Detres
A graphic showing a gauge indicating high capacity on the left and a character with dark curly hair waving on the right. The background depicts a charming Disney log cabin surrounded by greenery. The gauge's needle points towards the green zone.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney World already sees potential trouble ahead of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening day at Magic Kingdom. Here’s what you need to know.

An animated image featuring Princess Tiana in her blue gown, with a pensive expression, set against a lush green backdrop near the Disney Tiana Ride with a sign reading "Tiana's Foods" atop a tower.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney Sees High Demand for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as Preview Days Reach Capacity Ahead of Opening Date

Disney Park Pass Reservations have reached total capacity for all six preview days of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. By 10:15 a.m.m., less than two hours after becoming available, the preview days at Magic Kingdom on June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, and 20 were fully booked. To join the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure previews, Passholders must secure a park reservation and join a virtual queue on the preview day via the My Disney Experience app, with opportunities to participate at 7:0a.m. and 1:00 p.m. each day.

Passholders without a reservation for Magic Kingdom can still access the 1:00 p.m. virtual queue, which is accessible to those with a park reservation for any other theme park on that day. Passholders must enter the theme park, where they have a reservation, before heading to Magic Kingdom. Alternatively, on June 13, 14, 17, 18, or 20, they can enter Magic Kingdom Park without a reservation after 2:00 p.m.

For Disney World guests eager to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it officially opens on June 28, the fact that preview days are already at total capacity suggests several essential considerations. The intense interest in the preview days indicates that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be extremely popular. Guests should anticipate large crowds and possibly long wait times, especially during the initial weeks after the ride opens.

Illustration of Princess Tiana with crossed arms wearing a yellow jacket on a dark green background. Text reads "D23 Gold Member Celebration: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney World," highlighting the new attraction, with decorative floral motifs surrounding the text.
Credit: Disney

Guests should plan their visit well to maximize their chances of riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This includes making park reservations as soon as possible, given that capacity can fill quickly. Disney may implement a virtual queue system or offer Tiana’s Bayou Adventure access through Genie+ (the paid skip-the-line service).

Guests should stay updated on Disney’s announcements regarding these options and be prepared to use the My Disney Experience app to secure their place. Arriving at the park early on the day of their visit could be beneficial. Early arrival often gives guests a better chance of securing a spot in a virtual queue or experiencing shorter wait times.

Guests should be flexible with their plans and have alternative attractions in mind, as the high demand for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure might mean not everyone will get to experience it on their first try. Disney World guests should prepare for a highly anticipated and crowded opening period for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and plan accordingly to ensure the best possible experience.

Illustration of a cheerful animated woman in a yellow jacket gesturing towards Tiana's Bayou Adventure with a waterfall and a red "X" over one structure.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a forthcoming log flume ride set to debut at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. Inspired by Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog, the attraction will start with a serene outdoor float-through, transitioning into indoor dark ride sections, culminating in a dramatic 52.5-foot (16.0 meters) drop and an indoor finale. The ride is slated to open on June 28, 2024, at Magic Kingdom, with Disneyland following later in the year. This new experience is a reimagining of the former Splash Mountain attraction.

The attraction is set one year after The Princess and the Frog (2009). To support her community, Tiana has established an employee-owned food cooperative named Tiana’s Foods, situated on a salt dome she has acquired. On the day guests visit, it is Carnival season, and Tiana is throwing a celebration for the people of New Orleans. However, due to a mix-up, the celebration lacks a band, and Tiana enlists the help of the guests to find one. With Louis, guests journey to the bayou to search for musical critters and bring the celebration to life.

The Imagineering team undertook several research trips to Louisiana to prepare for the attraction, visiting places such as the French Market and various bayous. They consulted with cultural institutions, chefs, academics, musicians, and experienced Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Additionally, the Imagineers commissioned New Orleans artist Sharika Mahdi to create four paintings with a different theme to inspire the attraction.

Are you looking forward to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Magic Kingdom in Disney World next month?

