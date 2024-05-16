Disney World’s Upcoming Attraction Reaches Capacity as Opening Day Approaches

Disney World already sees potential trouble ahead of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening day at Magic Kingdom. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney Sees High Demand for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as Preview Days Reach Capacity Ahead of Opening Date

Disney Park Pass Reservations have reached total capacity for all six preview days of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. By 10:15 a.m.m., less than two hours after becoming available, the preview days at Magic Kingdom on June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, and 20 were fully booked. To join the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure previews, Passholders must secure a park reservation and join a virtual queue on the preview day via the My Disney Experience app, with opportunities to participate at 7:0a.m. and 1:00 p.m. each day.

Passholders without a reservation for Magic Kingdom can still access the 1:00 p.m. virtual queue, which is accessible to those with a park reservation for any other theme park on that day. Passholders must enter the theme park, where they have a reservation, before heading to Magic Kingdom. Alternatively, on June 13, 14, 17, 18, or 20, they can enter Magic Kingdom Park without a reservation after 2:00 p.m.

For Disney World guests eager to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it officially opens on June 28, the fact that preview days are already at total capacity suggests several essential considerations. The intense interest in the preview days indicates that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be extremely popular. Guests should anticipate large crowds and possibly long wait times, especially during the initial weeks after the ride opens.

Guests should plan their visit well to maximize their chances of riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This includes making park reservations as soon as possible, given that capacity can fill quickly. Disney may implement a virtual queue system or offer Tiana’s Bayou Adventure access through Genie+ (the paid skip-the-line service).

Guests should stay updated on Disney’s announcements regarding these options and be prepared to use the My Disney Experience app to secure their place. Arriving at the park early on the day of their visit could be beneficial. Early arrival often gives guests a better chance of securing a spot in a virtual queue or experiencing shorter wait times.

Guests should be flexible with their plans and have alternative attractions in mind, as the high demand for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure might mean not everyone will get to experience it on their first try. Disney World guests should prepare for a highly anticipated and crowded opening period for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and plan accordingly to ensure the best possible experience.