Disney World Limiting Resort Hours, Announces Multiple Attractions Will Close Early

Disney confirms operating hours are about to change significantly in Florida.

Related: Disney World Wants Avengers Campus Expansion, Settlement Incoming

The Walt Disney World Resort is notifying guests that operating hours are about to change due to a new nightly drone show titled “Disney Dreams That Soar, presented by AT&T.” This show will be held at Disney Springs, resulting in the early closure of some amenities and attractions.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four incredible theme parks, two fantastic water parks, and dozens of hotels. From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, magic abounds at Walt Disney World, and there is always something to explore and enjoy waiting around each corner.

Some of the most popular experiences at Disney World include the resort’s massive collection of classic and iconic dark rides. Rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight have inspired and entertained guests for decades, with thrilling roller coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, and Expedition Everest providing thrills for adrenaline junkies.

The resort is also famous for its captivating atmosphere and family-friendly environment. Guests can explore and get lost in several stunning locations, like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or Pandora—The World of Avatar.

However, Walt Disney World also offers plenty of shopping and dining opportunities, especially at Disney Springs.

Related: Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Returning Imminently After Extended Closure

Disney Springs is the hub for nightlife, live entertainment, shopping, and culinary experiences at Walt Disney World. It features dozens of world-renowned brands, bars, and restaurants. Disney Springs is similar to a mall and does not require guests to purchase a ticket to enter.

However, Disney will soon upgrade Disney Springs’ nighttime offerings with this brand-new nighttime drone show, which will be released later this year. Disney’s “Disney Dreams That Soar” will officially debut on May 24 at Disney Springs, changing the operating hours of multiple experiences.

The nine-minute show will be held at 9 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., meaning Aerophile—The World Leader in Balloon Flight and Vintage Amphicar Tours—will both have to close early at 8 p.m. each evening to make way for the show.

Guests will find viewing areas on the West Side of Disney Springs near the Cirque du Soleil Theatre.

Disney has been using drone technology more within its theme park shows. This is especially true for the Disneyland Paris Resort in Chessy, France, which debuted a stunning nightly show as part of the grand opening of Avengers Campus.

Since then, drone technology has been used for multiple shows, and it is now making its way to Disney World and Walt Disney World.

What’s your favorite park at Walt Disney World?