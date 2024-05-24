“Prepare Your Family”: Advisory Issued for All, Disney World Guests Forced To Take Note

New information has come to light regarding the upcoming Florida summer, and those attending the Orlando theme parks, such as Walt Disney World Resort, should take note and heed the warning.

Being located in the Sunshine State is one of the main selling points for guests embarking on a Disney World vacation. The high temperatures and tropical climate allow visitors to experience the beloved parks all year round.

Of course, as with any location, weather can still impact parks like Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, causing operational changes and last-minute cancellations. In fact, at the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year, Disney World shuttered its only water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park) due to cooler temperatures and wind chill advisories.

That said, it’s not often the likes of Magic Kingdom or EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom have to close.

But that may change this summer. In just over a week, the official hurricane season will begin, and forecasts predict it to be above-average, with 17-25 named storms set to occur —the highest-ever number for a May forecast, per Click Orlando.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its findings earlier this week. Out of the 17-25 named storms, eight to 13 have the power to become hurricanes, and four to seven are predicted to be major hurricanes Category 3 or higher.

“No matter the forecast, remember it only takes one storm for a season to become a memorable one,” writes Click Orlando. “Now is the time to prepare your home and family ahead of whatever may come our way this year.”

The Walt Disney World theme parks have closed multiple times due to hurricane activity. Operational changes can occur resort-wide when there is adverse weather, but early, partial, or total closure is infrequent

Since its 1971 opening, notable hurricane closures for Walt Disney World Resort were in 1999 for Hurricane Floyd, Hurricane Jeanne in 2004, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Dorian in 2019, and Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Disney’s official statement on weather-related events claims that changes and cancellations can occur.

“In the event of a tropical storm, hurricane, or other acute weather in Central Florida, please visit this page for important information and updates—and any impact it may have on Walt Disney World Resort,” the official Walt Disney World Resort website reads. “Some Resort experiences can be delayed, rescheduled, or canceled due to severe weather.”

As residents and tourists, including guests of Disney World, are warned about the upcoming above-average hurricane season, the names of the forthcoming storms have been released.

The 21 names include Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helen, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

