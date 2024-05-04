Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Limiting Access to Popular Attraction, Will Only Open Two Days a Week

Posted on by Chloe James
Entrance sign of Walt Disney World, featuring large bold letters and images of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, under a sunny sky with fluffy clouds, viewed from a road lined with palm trees near Typhoon

Credit: Jeremy Y., Flickr

One popular Walt Disney World Resort attraction will only operate two days a week, starting in July.

With four theme parks, two water parks (well, in theory), an entire shopping and dining resort, and multiple hotels to explore, there’s no shortage of things to do at Walt Disney World Resort.

Statue of walt disney holding hands with mickey mouse in front of cinderella castle at Disney World, with a clear blue sky background.
Credit: Disney

However, any diehard fan will tell you that sometimes it’s the small things that keep you coming back for more – and when those things are taken away, it can be a pretty big blow. For proof, just see the cult fandoms that still exist around the likes of EPCOT’s Maelstrom, The Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios, and (soon enough) DinoLand, U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom.

Sometimes, these closures are less to do with a growing desire to introduce more IP into the parks (although let’s be real, that’s usually the case), and more to do with practicalities.

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Campfire Sing-Along at Fort Wilderness Resort
Credit: Disney

The latter is very much the case for an attraction that Disney just announced plans to axe – for the most part – from July.

As per a notice posted on the Walt Disney World Resort website, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will cease to offer horseback riding most days as of July 13.

Beginning July 13, 2024, horseback riding will be temporarily unavailable Monday through Friday at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, due to construction. However, rides may be available on Saturdays and Sundays during this time. Check the My Disney Experience mobile app on Friday of each week to see if horseback riding is happening on the following Saturday and Sunday—and if available, reserve a ride.

Horses tethered outside a rustic barn labeled "Circle D Ranch" at Disney World, under a canopy of trees in the golden light of late afternoon.
Credit: Disney

For now, there’s no end date for this partial closure. There’s also no guarantee of just how often these sporadic openings will occur or what construction is ongoing in the area, as Tri-Circle-D Ranch was only recently refurbished in 2020.

Elsewhere at Fort Wilderness, construction has been pretty full-on over the past few years. It’s currently in the process of adding new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) cabins and recently finished up a new cast member building next to Pioneer Hall. Last year, it also refurbished its Trail’s End Restaurant, axing its previous buffet.

When Horseback Riding is offered, the $65-per-person activity lasts 45 minutes and takes guests aged nine and above on a scenic trip through “an idyllic woodland teeming with deer, ducks, armadillos, and rabbits.”

What’s your favorite non-park activity at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments!

