Disney World Limiting Access to Popular Attraction, Will Only Open Two Days a Week

One popular Walt Disney World Resort attraction will only operate two days a week, starting in July.

With four theme parks, two water parks (well, in theory), an entire shopping and dining resort, and multiple hotels to explore, there’s no shortage of things to do at Walt Disney World Resort.

However, any diehard fan will tell you that sometimes it’s the small things that keep you coming back for more – and when those things are taken away, it can be a pretty big blow. For proof, just see the cult fandoms that still exist around the likes of EPCOT’s Maelstrom, The Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios, and (soon enough) DinoLand, U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom.

Sometimes, these closures are less to do with a growing desire to introduce more IP into the parks (although let’s be real, that’s usually the case), and more to do with practicalities.

The latter is very much the case for an attraction that Disney just announced plans to axe – for the most part – from July.

As per a notice posted on the Walt Disney World Resort website, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will cease to offer horseback riding most days as of July 13.

Beginning July 13, 2024, horseback riding will be temporarily unavailable Monday through Friday at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, due to construction. However, rides may be available on Saturdays and Sundays during this time. Check the My Disney Experience mobile app on Friday of each week to see if horseback riding is happening on the following Saturday and Sunday—and if available, reserve a ride.

For now, there’s no end date for this partial closure. There’s also no guarantee of just how often these sporadic openings will occur or what construction is ongoing in the area, as Tri-Circle-D Ranch was only recently refurbished in 2020.