Disney Park Endures Total Shutdown This Summer Amid Widespread Closures

A recent addition to the Disney theme parks briefly closed.

Related: Disney World Permanently Shuts Down Popular Attraction After Four Years

The Disney theme parks are known for their family-friendly atmosphere and wide range of attractions. From thrilling adventures in the Wild West on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to slow-moving dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy at Disney.

However, just because Disney makes a great effort to be inclusive for everyone does not mean there aren’t any pure thrill rides. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland feature an impressive list of adrenaline-pumping action.

Rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds have become some of the most iconic attractions in the world. They blend storytelling, detailed theming, and an intense on-ride experience.

Unfortunately, rides close from time to time, even at Disney, with one of the park’s most thrilling rides unexpectedly shutting down temporarily this summer.

Related: Bob Iger Makes Official Declaration Against Epic Universe, Universal “Playing Catch-Up”

Disneyland Paris endured a major closure this month, with the popular roller coaster, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, shutting down in May. According to the official attraction webpage, Fligth Force went offline beginning May 21 and did not return until May 23, 2024.

This closure was unexpected but, thankfully, was quite brief, meaning most guests may not notice it being unavailable.

Related: Universal Studios Faces First-Ever Total Theme Park Closure in Florida

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is one of the new rides to open at Disneyland Paris and can be found in the resort’s version of Avengers Campus. Like its West Coast counterpart, Disneyland Paris’s Avengers Campus is filled with iconic Marvel characters, both good and bad, as well as a variety of rides, attractions, and experiences all based around Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans of the MCU will find a lot to enjoy here, including meeting some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes and villains, such as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Loki, Thor, and Iron Man. However, the main draw of this land is its attractions.

This closure comes as the entire Disneyland Paris Resort undergoes massive changes and renovations. These renovations started years ago and culminated in the closure of Studio 1, an area at Walt Disney Studios Park. This theme park has also been renamed as part of these renovations, with Disneyland Paris announcing the park will now be known as Disney Adventure World.

Disneyland Paris consists of two different theme parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The resort is home to all kinds of classic and iconic Disney rides, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” and its own versions of Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion.

Have you visited Avengers Campus?