‘Goofy’ Actor Pressing Charges After Allegedly Being Groped by Woman in Disney World

A shocking incident recently occurred at Walt Disney World involving a beloved Disney character.

Related: Disney World Sets Price for New Tiana Attraction at $60 in Magic Kingdom

The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but the magic fades from time to time. According to a new report, an adult guest assaulted a cast member portraying Goofy, prompting an official filing with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident took place at EPCOT, one of four theme parks found in Walt Disney World. The report is heavily redacted, but it notes that the incident occurred earlier this year, on February 19, when a family was visiting Disney’s EPCOT theme park.

This family approached Goofy, who was being played by a 32-year-old male cast member. This cast member was walking around freely in EPCOT, offering fans and guests alike a chance to interact and snap a few photos with the legendary Disney character.

The family of three posed on Goofy’s right side, with the older guest, described as a grandmother, posing on his left, putting her arm around Goofy. This individual was described as a woman in her 60s wearing a novelty Minnie Mouse shirt that read “Nana Mouse.”

“The grandmother then placed her right hand on his ‘butt’ and squeezed her hand three times,” the report says. “During the squeezing the grandmother said, ‘Woo hoo!’”

Related: Walt Disney World Slashes Ticket Prices by 25% To Bring in More Guests

The Disney theme parks have a troublesome history regarding the mistreatment of employees and cast members. Over the last few years, there have been multiple incidents within both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with cast members accusing guests of being inappropriate or violent.

One of the most infamous examples involves a male cast member playing the character of Gaston in Magic Kingdom.

The video was originally posted to YouTube close to a decade ago but consistently goes viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The incident is often used as an example of what NOT to do when interacting with Disney theme park characters, with the woman in the video inappropriately touching the employee playing Gaston.

Related: New Location Arrives at Disney; Resort Prepares for Grand Opening

The cast member alerted his attendant that he had been groped once the photo was taken, with an EPCOT theme park leader being notified.

The grandmother acted confused and then walked off with her family. A nearby Disney photographer witnessed the incident and gave a statement to the police.

“Goofy stopped the interaction with the family and was asking them to leave,” the report says.

The cast member is incredibly disturbed by the incident and wishes to prosecute the woman for her actions.

Stay tuned here for all Walt Disney World news updates.