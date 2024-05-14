Disney Channel Star Attacked by Fans After Claiming She Was Fired

Former Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol is being attacked by fans online after the actress continues to make vague promises that she will reveal exactly why she parted ways with the Mouse.

Anneliese van der Pol starred as Chelsea Daniels, the ditzy environmentalist best friend of Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné), in the four-season series That’s So Raven, which ran on the Disney Channel. The show had a spinoff, Cory in the House, and a revival, Raven’s Home, in which van der Pol reprised her role.

Over the years, Anneliese van der Pol worked in various fields within The Walt Disney Company, such as recording the lead single for the Disney Channel Original Movie Stuck in the Suburbs and starring as the title character in the Disney Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast.

Related: ‘That’s So Raven’ Actor Was Snubbed by ‘High School Musical’ Star

However, some time ago, Anneliese van der Pol began posting TikTok videos claiming that she had been fired by Disney, hinting that the separation had been highly acrimonious.

The most recent post showed Anneliese van der Pol typing on a computer while mouthing along to a voiceover that said, “You have massively f-cked me over. I will never think of you the same. Enjoy your bad karma. Rot in h-ll. Evil b-tch.” An on-screen text reads, “Me emailing Disney after no one told me I was fired.”

Disney fans have recently tended to side with former child stars, especially after the industry-shaking docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV was released on Max, but that does not seem to exactly be the case with Anneliese van der Pol. While it is likely that many Disney Channel viewers do sympathize with van der Pol and whatever her story is, her apparent tendency to promise the “tea” about Disney in the current environment of disclosure regarding on-set experiences is frustrating some.

Related: Nickelodeon Sex Offender Hired (And Fired) By Disney Channel

Twitter user @marijeepuana posted, “Christy Carlson Romano & Anneliese van der Pol are so insufferable with the ‘tea teasing’ and then they’re 40 podcast episodes deep and the tea is nowhere to be served”

Christy Carlson Romano & Anneliese van der Pol are so insufferable with the ‘tea teasing’ and then they’re 40 podcast episodes deep and the tea is nowhere to be served — h (@marijeepuana) April 13, 2024

Another, with the handle @MHitogata, posted a response to a question regarding the actress and Quiet on Set, “True. Unfortunately not surprised though at this point considering how her bestie Anneliese van der Pol has purely been using the situation to bait for clout, engagement and views”

True. Unfortunately not surprised though at this point considering how her bestie Anneliese van der Pol has purely been using the situation to bait for clout, engagement and views — Minomushi Hitogata (@MHitogata) March 26, 2024

And perhaps most succinctly, @Beyssexdungeon, simply posted:

Someone please give Anneliese Van Der Pol a job so she can stop making the same tik tok over and over — Keyana⁷ 👑🐝 (@Beyssexdungeon) March 25, 2024

At a certain point, it sounds like Disney Channel fans want to hear exactly what she has to say and not just the promise that she will someday say…something.

What do you think of Disney Channel and Nickelodeon stars speaking out about their past experiences? Tell us in the comments below!