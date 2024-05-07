No Admission: New Disney Parks Display Signage Restricting Guest Access

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, be sure to have a reservation to enter, or you may be turned away at the gates.

After the pandemic, all Disney theme parks implemented capacity limits to ensure proper social distancing. Now, years after the initial surge of COVID-19 has subsided, none of the parks have removed the detested park pass reservation system yet. Initially, guests were able to buy a ticket to a Disney park, and that would guarantee their entry; however, once reservations came into practice, guests also had to reserve their spot in the parks.

At Disneyland Paris, you can purchase a ticket to the park for whatever day you want. Still, you risk not being able to enter if you do not reserve your spot before arrival if the park hits capacity. Alternatively, you can buy your ticket for a specific date and park, securing your spot in the theme park all day long.

Disneyland Paris has been a little notorious lately when it comes to hitting capacity limits, and now it does not seem that things will change. The park has been constantly moving out its capacity sign to alert guests that they will not be able to enter the park frequently.

Disneyland Paris reporter Cave 0f Wonders shared that the parks were at capacity again today, displaying the new signage recently put out. It appears Disney had to create a better-looking sign, as it is starting to be on display far more often.

✨ Le nouveau message à la « mode » ✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/Ovox6Mo2Tj — 🧞‍♂️ Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) May 7, 2024

The Disneyland Paris parks seem to be the ones that are hitting capacity the most often as of late, which was made clear after Forbes shared the profitability that the parks have had for The Walt Disney Company:

“Disney’s Parisian theme park complex has delivered a welcome boost to the embattled Hollywood giant, generating $343.4m (€317m) in profits and royalties despite a wave of strikes last summer. Sales at Disneyland Paris – Europe’s most-visited tourist destination – were driven to record levels by higher room rates and the opening of a site built around Marvel’s hit Avengers movies. Revenue rose 23.5% to an all-time high of $3.1bn (€2.9bn) in the year to 30 September 2023.” Related: Effective Immediately: Disney Adds New Hidden Fee to All Purchases

With more guests coming in, it is clear that Disneyland Paris needs an expansion. Luckily, that is exactly what is happening at Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World). The park is under a lot of construction right now, which is likely the cause of the constant capacity issues. Studio 1, the main entrance to the park, is shut down and will remain closed for the next year.

World of Frozen is also being built, with other Disney touches like a new Tangled ride, as well as dedicated Winnie the Pooh and UP! areas. Once that is complete, it will allow for far more guests to be in the park all at once. This area was initially also meant to have a Star Wars expansion, likely similar to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and a Toy Story Playland expansion, both of which were scrapped.

We also know that Bob Iger has promised $60 billion to the theme parks and experiences sector of the company, with the main goal being to expand capacity, so there is certainly a chance that further park expansion news will be revealed, possibly at the upcoming D23 event in Anaheim this summer, for more additions to the park.

Disneyland Paris also just reopened The Disneyland Hotel, which has, you guessed it, also been hitting capacity. The capacity is not a room issue, but rather a lobby capacity issue, as many guests who are visiting the parks have been wanting to look around the hotel now that it has been refurbished. Lines to enter the hotel became so long that Disney actually moved to an online queue with reserved return times, almost as if the hotel were an attraction in itself.

Things are certainly only expected to spike over the summer, with the Olympics being held in Paris. Not only will there be millions of extra visitors coming to Paris over the summer, with some of them certainly taking the train over to Disney, but that is already a time of year that gets busy enough for the parks to put out signage recommending that guests leave by 3:00 p.m. if they want to avoid crowds.

With the new limited space at Walt Disney Studios Park, that issue will likely exacerbate this summer.

Do you plan on checking out Disneyland Paris in 2024?