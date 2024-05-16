Disney Cancels Raven Symoné Spinoff Series, Original Franchise Ends After 21-Years

A popular spinoff series has officially been canceled by Disney.

In 2024, Disney fans are faced with a truly daunting amount of entertainment offerings to pick and choose from. Disney fundamentally changed television and streaming forever with the launch of Disney+ in 2019, providing consumers with a convenient one-stop shop for everything related to Disney.

Things got even more interesting once The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox, granting the company access to thousands of more titles, films, and franchises. Now, Disney+ subscribers can watch a variety of content on Disney+, ranging from The Simpsons to the latest Marvel Studios film. Disney+ is also where a large portion of the original content can be found, with Disney creating a variety of spinoffs and reboots of classic and iconic films and shows.

A great example of this would be Hocus Pocus 2, which broke streaming records for the platform upon its release back in 2022. Fans of Disney’s High School Musical series will find all three films streaming on Disney+, as well as an original series based on the franchise called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

However, one of Disney’s longest-running spinoffs is coming to an end.

Per Variety, Disney has confirmed that the sixth season of Raven’s Home will be its last, announcing that a new spinoff series is in the works.

“Disney Channel has been the canvas for my creative expressions since I was 15 years old,” said series star Raven-Symoné in regard to the series cancelation. “After years of telling stories filled with heart, laughter, and togetherness, I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of this creative journey alongside my Disney family.”

Raven’s Home is a Disney Channel revival series that follows Raven and Chelsea, two of the original characters from That’s So Raven. The series is a revival of the classic Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, which began over 20 years ago, running on Disney Channel between 2003 and 2007.

Raven’s Home aired its sixth and final season in September 2023, but the fun doesn’t have to end for fans.

A new spinoff series titled Alice in the Palace has been announced, and it is being helmed by Symoné herself. According to the show’s official description, “The new series picks up when Alice (Emmy Award-winning actress Mykal-Michelle Harris), Raven’s young cousin, returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine (also portrayed by Harris), a young royal who looks exactly like her. In the process, Clementine gets a taste of the fun side of ‘normal’ life, while Alice gets a taste of the finer side of ‘regal’ life.”

In a new deal, Raven-Symoné will direct and produce multiple projects across Disney, focusing firstly on Alice in the Palace.

