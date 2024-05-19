‘American Idol’ No More: Hit Show Says Final Goodbye

American Idol has been one of the most popular shows on prime time television for decades now.

American Idol premiered in 2002 on the Fox network. Created by Simon Fuller and developed by Simon Cowell, the original judging panel consisted of Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell. The show quickly became a cultural sensation, drawing millions of viewers each week and achieving some of the highest ratings in U.S. television history.

Throughout its run, American Idol has featured a variety of judges, including celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Harry Connick Jr. The judging panel has seen numerous changes, with some judges returning for multiple seasons and others serving for just one. Currently, the judges are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, with Ryan Seacrest continuing as the host.

To date, American Idol has completed 22 seasons and has produced several successful winners, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Fantasia Barrino. After its initial run on Fox, the show was revived by ABC in 2018 and has maintained its popularity with its singing competition format.

Each season, the show often features a Disney-themed episode under its new ownership. Additionally, there used to be an entire American Idol Experience attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios dedicated to the show.

Katy Perry, a judge on the singing competition show American Idol for the past seven seasons, has announced her departure from the program.

Perry, known for hits like “Firework,” joined the judging panel alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie when ABC revived the series in 2018, following its cancellation by FOX in 2016. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest also returned for the ABC reboot.

Perry’s decision to leave the show was revealed during a February 12th appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” she stated, expressing her deep affection for the show and its role in connecting her “with the heart of America.”

While Lionel Richie, Perry’s fellow judge, acknowledged he wasn’t upset by her departure, he admitted to initial surprise. “It just made me run off the road when I first heard about it,” he joked during a separate appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 15th.

He further clarified that he wasn’t aware of Perry’s decision beforehand but ultimately found it understandable. “In other words: The reason I love coming on the show with you and the reason I’m doing American Idol is because I have 400 years of stories and a life in the music business. I have things that I’ve done,” Richie said.

Now, Perry is speaking out on her departure from the show.

“I think I will be crying at anything,” Perry said in an interview posted by KABC. ‘It’s been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt.”

Host Ryan Seacrest noted that “there will be a moment” when Perry takes the stage, and “it will be especially significant being her last performance.”

Katy will say goodbye to American Idol tonight, Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Every time American Idol loses a popular judge, the show makes a massive pivot, almost changing the entirety of the show as the main cast is affected.

As for who will replace her, names such as Meghan Trainor, Jelly Roll, and even Taylor Swift are being floated as Katy’s possible replacement. That being said, according to Life & Style, rock royalty Jon Bon Jovi is set to take over.

“Jon is the undisputed top contender to succeed Katy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“A living legend with undeniable charisma, he possesses all the qualities necessary to command the stage and captivate TV audiences” — but his “astronomical financial expectations” reportedly include a $25 million pay stub. Though a pal says Jon isn’t even in talks to host, an Idol insider divulges: “The crux of the matter is money. To secure a true rock icon of his caliber, one must invest accordingly!”

“It’s turning into a real claw-fest now that Katy’s leaving,” one source revealed, adding that Luke, 47, and Lionel, 74, have been feuding over who should fill her seat. “This has been a very stressful time for Luke and Lionel because they’ve been left in the dark about so much — there was even talk producers were going to start fresh with a whole new lineup and give them the boot,” the insider said. “That hasn’t happened, so now the next worry is who will join the show.”

Once the new judge is added to the show, we will certainly see an overall new dynamic to American Idol 23.

Are you sad to see Katy Perry leave American Idol?