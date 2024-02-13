Katy Perry Announces Abrupt Exit From ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry is exiting American Idol during its 22nd season.

Katy Perry is leaving ABC’s American Idol after six years. The world-renowned pop singer joined the show in 2018, serving as a judge alongside legendary artists like Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry confirmed her exit on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying that the upcoming Rock in Rio festival was the reason she was dropping out.

“Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” Perry said in response to Kimmel’s question before adding, “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

American Idol has become an American institution, premiering all the way back in 2002. Pop culture icon Kelly Clarkson managed to win the first season, with hundreds of episodes releasing in the decades following. From video games and merchandise to its own attraction inside the Walt Disney World Resort, American Idol became America’s pastime, featuring some of the world’s most promising new talent as well as some of the most legendary and acclaimed musical judges of all time.

Perry reassured the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience how much she enjoyed her time at American Idol. “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

The 39-year-old singer has already conquered the world several times over, boasting nearly 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify and becoming the first female artist to have five number-1 hits all from the same album. Perry spearheaded the pop scene in the early 2010s, releasing hit after hit, such as “Dark Horse,” “California Gurls,” “Firework,” and “Roar.”

Perry also revealed that her fellow judges had not heard the news yet, saying they will find out “tonight.”

Do you enjoy watching American Idol? What was your favorite season?