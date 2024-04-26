North Carolina Man Agrees to Take Entire Family to Disney World With $100,000 Ticket

Adrin Anthony, hailing from Kings Mountain, is embarking on a magical journey with his family following his fortunate win of a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Thursday morning. No word yet on which Disney park they will start at first, but with four to choose from, any Disney World park will offer this family the ultimate Disney experience. Thankfully they will be attending the parks at a time when the crowds are at their best in terms of capacity.

This Disney Resort will offer the family an unforgettable experience, especially if they get the best Walt Disney World tickets money can offer. “We are planning to take our kids to Disney World,” Anthony excitedly shared. “We can use this win to help pay for that.”

Anthony’s stroke of luck came with purchasing a $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Southern Store 101 located on East Church Street in Cherryville.

“At first, I just stopped in to buy a drink,” he reminisced. For Anthony, this win isn’t just chance; it’s a realization of a long-held belief. “I’ve been telling her for years I was going to win,” Anthony chuckled, referring to his wife.

Having claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday, Anthony received $71,514 after mandatory federal and state tax withholdings. In addition to the dream vacation to Disney World, Anthony is contemplating purchasing a car for his son with his newfound fortune.

The $10 Million Spectacular game, introduced in December, boasts five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million, and 20 prizes of $100,000. The excitement continues for hopeful participants, with four $10 million prizes, 15 $1 million prizes, and 12 $100,000 prizes still up for grabs.

