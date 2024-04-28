The Creative Genius Behind Six Marvel Films and the Upcoming ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Tragically Dies at 56

Whether or not you’re a fan of Marvel films, you must admit that each has a distinctive look and feel that is impossible to replicate. With some of the movies set on Earth and others on distant plants, each created its own world and made fans believe they were a part of that world.

Ray Chan was the man behind the look and feel for six Marvel films. Tragically, his family announced today that Chan passed away at the age of 56.

Ray Chan started his career with Marvel by working as the supervising art director for Thor: The Dark World (2013). He would remain as the supervising art director for Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Doctor Strange (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: End Game (2019).

In total, the six Marvel films that Ray Chan served as supervising art director for grossed more than $8.321 billion at the box office.

Chan also served as the art director for Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds mourns the loss of production designer Ray Chan.

RIP Ray Chan💔 pic.twitter.com/Tk0GA6A6Ke — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) April 26, 2024

Ryan Reynolds says of Ray Chan on X (formerly Twitter):

He built worlds from scratch — and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways. Ray was peerless. He’ll be missed by so many, but most of all by his family.

Chan was born in Manchester, England. He was the oldest of three children. His parents had immigrated to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong before he was born.

After receiving an M.A. in film and television from Kingston Art College, Raymond Chan worked as a butcher before starting his career in movies.

Beyond his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this incredible production designer worked on National Treasure (2004), Nanny McPhee (2005), Blood Diamond (2006), Children of Men (2006), and Robin Hood (2010). Chan also served as the production designer for The Falcon and Winter Soldier on Disney+.

We lost a genuine genius and a first-rate human being yesterday. Our production designer Ray Chan passed away suddenly. Ray was a force of nature who built an entire world for us. We will miss him greatly. -Jonathan & John pic.twitter.com/eDBCgdOifH — Jonathan Goldstein (@JM_Goldstein) April 24, 2024

Shawn Levy, the director of the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine, called Chan “kind, warm, tenaciously devoted and relentlessly inspiring.”

Chan is survived by his wife, Lindsay, and his two sons and daughter-in-law.

His family said:

Ray truly was one of the best, in so many ways. He had an exuberance for life, which was tragically cut short and will be sorely missed. He loved his career and lived a rich and wonderful life, and his memory will live on through all those he knew and the films he helped make happen.

