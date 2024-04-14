The year was 1994, and OJ Simpson was one of the biggest stars on Earth. He was fresh off the release of Naked Gun 33 1/3 and had a squeaky-clean image across America.

It only made sense that the Walt Disney Company would want to partner with the former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner. After all, OJ Simpson was incredibly vocal about his love of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, having been photographed there dozens of times with his children.

OJ Simpson and Disney-owned ABC also had a long relationship. Simpson signed to work as an analyst with ABC the day after he won the Heisman Trophy and spent years working on ABC’s Monday Night Football.

So, when the Walt Disney Company approached OJ Simpson about guest starring in the Disney Channel show Adventures in Wonderland, no one thought that much about it. It was just another ex-football player doing a guest spot on a TV show.

Disney filmed the TV show in early 1994. It was meant to be the 99th episode of Adventures in Wonderland and was set to air sometime in the summer.

In the White Rabbits Can’t Jump episode, White Rabbit has trouble getting off the ground. So, he turns to the former NFL star for help jumping. Simpson, who played the kindly and gentle man, helped the White Rabbit regain his jumping ability.

However, just before the episode was due to air, OJ Simpson was accused of murdering two people in Los Angeles. Simpon was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.

The OJ Simpson trial would last for more than a year until he was acquitted in the fall of 1995. After he was accused of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, Disney wisely decided to shelve the episode and never let it see the light of day.

Adventures in Wonderland was canceled after three seasons. Every episode is available on Disney Plus, except for the one starring OJ. The show is not available anywhere; however, it was turned into a children’s book for some reason.

Disney wasn’t entirely down with OJ and his trial. In 2016, Disney-owned FX produced The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as the former NFL star.

With OJ dying this past week from cancer, his guest-starring role in Adventures in Wonderland will forever stay buried, and the Walt Disney Company would like to keep it that way.

What do you think about OJ showing up in a Disney Channel series? Let us know in the comments.