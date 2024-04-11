BOMBSHELL NEWS: Longtime Disney Fanatic and Enthusiast O.J. Simpson Confirmed Dead

The world was stunned this morning when news broke out shortly of prolific American football star and Disney enthusiast O.J. Simpson passing away.

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson, a figure of both athletic greatness and notorious infamy, has passed away after battling cancer, according to his family. No more personal information has been shared at this time, as this is the latest news coming out this morning. The Associated Press, The New York Times, and dozens of news sites and live TV are covering the passing of Mr. Simpson.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson was famously tried for the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in the 1990s, died on Wednesday in Las Vegas. His family revealed that his children and grandchildren surrounded him at the time of his passing. Simpson had been grappling with prostate cancer in recent years, and his health deteriorated significantly in recent months, leading to his admission to hospice care.

Reports of Simpson’s cancer diagnosis initially surfaced in February, though details were scant. At the time, Simpson neither confirmed nor denied the reports, instead opting to dismiss inquiries about hospice care without addressing the cancer speculation directly. Adding to the intrigue, Simpson briefly mentioned a cancer diagnosis in a 2023 video, where he suggested he had overcome the illness. However, the cancer returned, ultimately claiming his life approximately a year later.

O.J. And His Long History With Disney

O.J. Simpson has had a long history with Disney and the theme parks. Back in 1996, it was announced that Disney had bought the rights to Simpson’s testimony video, winning the bid in the Hollywood industry for who would get to make a movie or a television show first about the famous trial that took place in the 1990s.