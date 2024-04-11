Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

BOMBSHELL NEWS: Longtime Disney Fanatic and Enthusiast O.J. Simpson Confirmed Dead

Left: O.J. Simpson in a floral shirt and cap stands with two young girls in front of green foliage at Disney World. right: Cinderella's castle at Disney, with blue turrets and a tall spire, under a cloudy sky.

The world was stunned this morning when news broke out shortly of prolific American football star and Disney enthusiast O.J. Simpson passing away.

On the left, a smiling O.J. Simpson during a meeting. on the right, a vibrant rainbow arching over a Disney World under a clear sky.
American Football Legend and Disney Enthusiast O.J. Simpson Loses Battle Against Cancer, Family Confirms

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson, a figure of both athletic greatness and notorious infamy, has passed away after battling cancer, according to his family. No more personal information has been shared at this time, as this is the latest news coming out this morning. The Associated Press, The New York Times, and dozens of news sites and live TV are covering the passing of Mr. Simpson.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. – The Simpson Family

@TheRealOJ32 on X (Twitter)

Simpson was famously tried for the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in the 1990s, died on Wednesday in Las Vegas. His family revealed that his children and grandchildren surrounded him at the time of his passing. Simpson had been grappling with prostate cancer in recent years, and his health deteriorated significantly in recent months, leading to his admission to hospice care.

Reports of Simpson’s cancer diagnosis initially surfaced in February, though details were scant. At the time, Simpson neither confirmed nor denied the reports, instead opting to dismiss inquiries about hospice care without addressing the cancer speculation directly. Adding to the intrigue, Simpson briefly mentioned a cancer diagnosis in a 2023 video, where he suggested he had overcome the illness. However, the cancer returned, ultimately claiming his life approximately a year later.

O.J. Simpson in a red jacket shares a couch with a person in an elaborate white rabbit costume, engaged in conversation in a richly decorated room for a Disney Channel show.
O.J. And His Long History With Disney

O.J. Simpson has had a long history with Disney and the theme parks. Back in 1996, it was announced that Disney had bought the rights to Simpson’s testimony video, winning the bid in the Hollywood industry for who would get to make a movie or a television show first about the famous trial that took place in the 1990s.

White Rabbits Can’t Jump, intended initially as the ninety-ninth episode of Adventures in Wonderland, was withheld from the Disney Channel after O.J. Simpson’s arrest in 1994. Despite never airing, the episode found new life as a picture book adaptation. Notably, it remains the sole installment of the series absent from Disney+, preserving its elusive status in its catalog.

Simpson often took his children to Disney World and Disneyland and even supported Disney’s stance on the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by Governor Ron DeSantis, showing just how dedicated he was to Disney magic and all it stands for.

A portrait of african-american football player O.J. Simpson in a white uniform with the number 32, wearing shoulder pads and a serious expression.
Simpson’s NFL Career and Life

O.J. Simpson is a former professional American football player, actor, and broadcaster who gained widespread fame both on and off the field. He was born in San Francisco, California, on July 9, 1947. Simpson enjoyed a successful career as a running back in the National Football League (NFL), notably playing for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers. He achieved numerous accolades during football, including winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Simpson gained prominence through his involvement in various entertainment ventures, including acting in films and television shows. However, he became embroiled in legal controversies, most notably the highly publicized trial for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1994. Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges in a trial that captivated the nation but was later found liable for their deaths in a civil trial.

O.J. Simpson’s life and career have been the subject of intense scrutiny and media attention, making him a controversial figure in American culture.

