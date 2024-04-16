MCU ‘X-Men’ Movie Has Its New Directors

We probably won’t get another X-Men movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, but whenever it is time for the comics’ greatest team of mutant superheroes to join the MCU, it sounds like the director(s) are there for Kevin Feige’s choosing.

Fans largely agree that the X-Men series of films produced by Fox decreased in quality over the years, not to mention box office performance. By the time Dark Phoenix (2019) rolled into theaters, the franchise was essentially DOA, and there was nothing that any New Mutants (2020) or the Merc with the Mouth could do about it.

Fortunately for Marvel Comics fans, the IP for all mutant-related characters was acquired by the Walt Disney Company in 2019 as part of Bob Iger’s master plan to collect the Infinity Gems of Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and Fox. Since then, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has played his cards pretty close to the chest, but it is certain that we will be getting an X-Men movie in the near-ish future, likely after the promised game-changer Secret Wars.

Unsurprisingly, there is no word yet as to who will direct the upcoming MCU X-Men movie, and if The Fantastic Four and Blade are any indication, it could be a moveable feast. Over the years, the Fox X-Men movies were directed by respected filmmakers like Bryan Singer, Matthew Vaugh, and James Mangold (plus Brett Ratner was there) and it is entirely possible that the MCU will invite one of them back.

However, there’s another possibility: get some of the directors of X-Men ’97, one of the most acclaimed Disney+ series so far. It turns out that they might be up for it; Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, two of the directors of season 1 told Screenrant that the idea of directing the live-action MCU X-Men intrigued them.

Chase Conley: “If that’s a call that we get, at some point, I’m gonna pick the phone up, for sure.” Emi Yonemura: “I would never say no to that phone call because I love a good challenge, and I love trying new things.”

Both directors stressed their love of animation, with Conley saying the medium allowed “things that you cannot do in live-action. If you do, [it] is really expensive…certain things that you can do in animation, I feel, speak to the subconscious because of your ability to manipulate hand-drawn frames and things of that nature you can do a little bit more in terms of [the] emotional impact of, even if it’s with action.” Yonemura added, “what our animated series is proving is that animation is a medium, but it should be almost held as in as higher regard as live action.”

X-Men ’97 is a direct continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, the beloved Fox series of the 1990s. The new series, which was created by the mysteriously-fired Beau DeMayo, has been rapturously received by fans and currently holds 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But, given that it continues the storyline of the original show, X-Men ’97 is not officially part of the MCU, at least not yet. It’s only a matter of time until the mutants join the Sacred Timeline, so they had better start looking for a director. Or better yet, choose one that people already enjoy.

New episodes of X-Men ’97 season 1 are released on Disney+ weekly. The voice cast includes Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Matthew Waterson as Magneto.

Who do you think should direct the MCU X-Men movie? Let us know in the comments below!