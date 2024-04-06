Warning: Rare Magic Kingdom Attraction Now Removed From Park

Magic Kingdom, one of Disney’s most beloved theme parks, boasts a rich history filled with both iconic and lesser-known attractions.

Among the rare gems is the Swiss Family Treehouse in Adventureland, inspired by the classic Disney film Swiss Family Robinson (1960). While not as flashy as some of the park’s other attractions, this walk-through adventure allows visitors to explore the intricately detailed treehouse, complete with rope bridges and tropical foliage, offering a serene escape from the bustling crowds.

Another often overlooked attraction is Tom Sawyer Island in Frontierland, an immersive experience based on Mark Twain’s literary masterpiece. Here, Disney park guests can navigate their way through winding trails, secret caves, and even explore a frontier fort, all while enjoying picturesque views of the park.

If you’ve been to Walt Disney World Resort enough, you know that there are other rare attractions that simply aren’t offered at the theme park very often. Among these is the Disney Dreamers Academy Parade, which happens just once per year. While many guests look forward to daily performances of the Festival of Fantasy Parade and the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, this attraction is significantly different than what you’ll see during a normal day at Magic Kingdom.

The parade recognizes 100 exceptional young people, who are accepted into the Disney Dreamers Academy and spend four days learning from many experts in a variety of industries. On Thursday, the parade made its way through the streets of Magic Kingdom, and it’s something that only a small number of Disney park guests ever get to say they experienced. Unfortunately, if you weren’t at Walt Disney World Resort then, you’ll have to wait until next year to see the attraction take place.

The Disney Dreamers Academy takes thousands of applicants each year but only takes 100 students, ages 13 and 19 years old. The program was formed to honor Walt Disney’s legacy.

“Walt Disney arrived in Hollywood in 1923 with a few dollars in his pocket and a dream of drawing cartoons. He faced rejection, but he believed in his talent and his dream. Today, Walt’s tiny animation studio has grown into the largest media company in the world, and his work has touched billions. The Academy’s mission continues Walt’s belief in the power of dreams.”

Though not as heavily advertised as some of the more popular rides, these hidden gems are what make Magic Kingdom so special.

Most iconic Magic Kingdom attractions closed down permanently

As for extinct attractions, one notable mention is the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage (1971–1994). Inspired by Jules Verne’s famous novel, this underwater adventure allowed guests to embark on a voyage aboard a submarine, encountering sea creatures and exploring mysterious depths. Although the attraction has since been replaced, it remains a beloved memory for many Disney enthusiasts, showcasing the park’s ever-evolving landscape while preserving the spirit of imagination and wonder.

Another extinct attraction is Stitch’s Great Escape! (2004–2018). This Tomorrowland experience invited guests to interact with the mischievous Experiment 626, better known as Stitch, from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (2002). Combining elements of a show and a ride, guests were seated in a theater-style setting, where they would witness Stitch’s antics firsthand, including his hilarious attempts to escape captivity.

In January of 2023, Magic Kingdom bid farewell to one of its beloved classics, Splash Mountain (1992–2023). This iconic log flume ride, inspired by the animated film Song of the South (1946), took Walt Disney World guests on a thrilling journey through the bayous of the American South alongside Br’er Rabbit and his friends. Despite its popularity, the decision was made to retheme the attraction due to its association with the controversial film. However, Disney enthusiasts fondly reminisce about their splashes down Chick-A-Pin Hill and the catchy tunes that echoed through the ride’s vibrant scenery.

But as one chapter closes, another one begins. This summer, Magic Kingdom eagerly anticipates the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the reimagined successor to Splash Mountain. Inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009), this new attraction promises to transport guests to the enchanting world of Princess Tiana and her friends in the heart of New Orleans.

