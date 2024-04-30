Jenna Ortega’s Co-Star Breaks Silence on Controversial Taboo Sex Scenes

Jenna Ortega’s co-star is speaking out against critics of their newest film.

Related: Jenna Ortega’s Exit From Hit Series Confirmed in Update From Netflix

Few names are as recognizable or as famous as Jenna Ortega. The young Hollywood starlet started acting on the original Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle before quickly branching out into other projects. Ortega started out with minor roles in films like Iron Man 3 before taking the world by storm, eventually landing a leading role in Netflix’s top-rated series Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega became the face of Scream in 2022, which acted as a revival of the iconic horror franchise. This was followed by Scream VI (2023), with both films making over $300 million combined at the box office. Ortega also headlined Netflix’s Wednesday series in 2022, with the actress quickly finding herself becoming a horror icon.

As a result, Ortega has starred in quite a few films over the last few years, ranging from the Scream franchise to smaller films like Miller’s Girl (2024). This erotic thriller sees Ortega play a college student receiving special attention from her creative writing teacher, played by industry veteran Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Hobbit, Fargo).

Ahead of the film’s release, Miller’s Girl was heavily criticized due to the controversial relationship at its center, with a major age gap standing between Freeman and Ortega, both within the film and in real life. Now, Freeman is defending the film and lashing out at critics.

Related: Capacity Update: Disney Parks Full, Guests Prohibited From Entering

According to Variety, Freeman discussed the controversial age gap relationship in Miller’s Girl, stating that it was taken too far. While some audience members may have been disturbed by the age gap in the relationship, Freeman stressed that Miller’s Girl is “grown-up and nuanced.” He reiterated that a film showing a controversial love affair like this one is not the same as condoning said love affair.

“It’s not saying, ‘Isn’t this great?’” said Freeman, who called the whole thing ” a shame.” Freeman went on to cite the iconic Steven Spielberg film Schindler’s List (1993) as an example of how taking a role doesn’t mean an actor is endorsing the controversial behavior represented on screen.

“Are we going to have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?” asked Freeman.

To further reiterate this point, the film’s intimacy coordinator, Kristina Arjona, stated that the actors were never uncomfortable while on set.

Related: Disneyland Raises Prices Effective Immediately for All Star Wars Fans

These comments from Freeman come after thousands of fans called for a total boycott of Ortega’s upcoming film Winter Spring Summer or Fall, which will be released later this year. The film sees Ortega star alongside Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White, who was recently cut from the popular Netflix series due to sexual abuse allegations.

White was officially removed from Wednesday season 2 as a result, though he will still star alongside Ortega in this upcoming film, prompting outrage from a large group of fans online.

Have you seen Miller’s Girl?