If You Haven’t Seen ‘Star Wars,’ You Can Earn $1000

Star Wars is one of the most inescapable movie franchises of all time, but if you’ve never seen the Skywalker Saga, it could net you over a thousand dollars.

Since the first film hit theaters in 1977 (then just titled Star Wars but later adjusted to A New Hope), Star Wars has been a cultural phenomenon like no other. While upstarts like the Marvel Cinematic Universe have more films and television shows (for now) under their belt, there is little doubt that George Lucas and his universe of Jedi, Sith, and scum and villainy have achieved cinematic immortality.

But if you have somehow never seen any of the nine films in the franchise (give or take a few spinoffs), a company named Finance Buzz will pay you to watch them. In a celebration of the upcoming May the Fourth date, the site is looking for people who have never watched the Skywalker Saga and are stating, “In exchange for your 25 hours and 7 minutes (the length of Episodes I to IX) of movie-watching, we’ll pay you $1,000 for your efforts, plus $100 to cover the costs of streaming, snacks, or a lightsaber.”

More specifically, the site asks:

To be eligible for this assignment, you must be a first-timer to the Star Wars franchise: no movies, no shows (including The Mandalorian), or video games. Starting in chronological order (by release date), you’ll make your way from Episode IV: A New Hope all the way to Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. And if you’re wondering why we didn’t start with Episode I, you’re probably the right person for our job. We’ll ask you to answer some questions, give your impressions, and rate each movie. We’ll use your data for an upcoming story on FinanceBuzz.

In this day and age, there still have to be a few people who have never taken a ride on the Millennium Falcon or taken a trip to Galaxy’s Edge. They may be few and far between, but if you’re out there, you could earn quite a few galactic credit for the privilege.

