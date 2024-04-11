Heartbreaking Passing of Splash Mountain Icon and Disney Parks Legend Stuns Industry

Sadly to say, Disney and the world have lost another legend.

Dan Goozee, Disney Parks and Industry Icon Tragically Passes Away

Renowned artist Dan Goozee, celebrated for prolific contributions to Walt Disney Imagineering, peacefully passed away at 81. Goozee’s legacy resonates across Disney Parks worldwide, where his artistic vision has left an indelible mark. The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney Studios members are mourning his loss this week. Disney Park employees and officials also mourn the loss of Dan Goozee.

Born in Astoria, Oregon, in 1943, Goozee’s creative journey began with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with distinction from the esteemed Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. From there, he embarked on a distinguished career as an artist, channeling his talents into both theme park and film industry projects.

I was just informed that Dan Goozee, a VERY talented artist who visualized many of our favorite attractions, and (created EDL Plaza Inn murals) passed away. We all fought to have Dan illustrate our projects! He added that "magic" and will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/p2ejQJbFoQ — Eddie Sotto (@boss_angeles) April 9, 2024

Goozee’s tenure with Walt Disney Imagineering solidified his status as a visionary, with his iconic creations adorning attractions in Disney Parks spanning the globe. Beyond his Disney endeavors, Goozee’s artistic prowess extended to crafting captivating artwork for a multitude of renowned films, including “Moonraker,” “A View to a Kill,” “The Poseidon Adventure,” “Towering Inferno,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and “Crocodile Dundee.”

Dan Goozee’s artistic legacy transcends generations, leaving an enduring imprint on entertainment and imagination. He will be remembered fondly for his unparalleled creativity and contributions to the enchanting world of Disney.

Renowned as a distinguished fine artist, Dan Goozee’s accolades extend across prestigious institutions, earning recognition from organizations such as the Oil Painters of America, Watercolor West, and the California National Watercolor Society. His remarkable talent garnered acclaim, notably securing the gold medal for figure painting at the esteemed 85th Annual Gold Medal Show of the California Art Club in 1994.

Throughout his illustrious career, Goozee’s artistic prowess flourished, exemplified by consecutive first-place honors at the California Art Club’s renowned plein-air event at Mission San Juan Capistrano in 1998 and 2000. His mastery of plein-air painting captivated audiences and solidified his status as a luminary within the artistic community.

Beyond his remarkable achievements in fine art, Goozee’s creative journey intersected with the enchanting world of Walt Disney Imagineering. As a long-term consultant, his invaluable contributions left an indelible mark on iconic attractions, notably at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo DisneySea. Among his notable works are the beloved Splash Mountain and Expedition Everest, which testify to his enduring legacy within theme park design.

