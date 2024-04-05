Half of Disney World Theme Park Shuts Down, Guests Blocked Off

Nearly half of a popular theme park at Walt Disney World Resort was recently shut down, according to reports.

There are already some significant problems that have been brewing inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and now, they seem to be turning their ugly head even more.

The Disney World park is renowned for its array of iconic attractions, such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, where guests experience heart-pounding drops in a haunted elevator, and Toy Story Land’s Slinky Dog Dash, offering thrilling rides and competitive games on Toy Story Mania! Alongside these experiences, visitors can immerse themselves in Hollywood’s charm through shows like Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, a 3D motion simulator ride exploring the Star Wars galaxy, and Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, delivering Broadway-style entertainment. Additionally, the park features the immersive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where guests embark on their own adventures in the bustling Black Spire Outpost, including piloting the Millennium Falcon on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

However, what many Walt Disney World guests are noticing when they visit the Disney park, particularly recently, is that it lacks the capacity needed for the droves of crowds it sees daily. Unfortunately, wait times skyrocket when crowds are prevalent, and this is only exacerbated when an attraction or two experiences downtime. Can you imagine what would happen if four of the most popular attractions inside the Disney World park all went down in the same timespan?

That’s exactly what one Disney World guest described when talking about their recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios as part of Disney After Hours. The guest, who shared their complaint on social media, said that Slinky Dog Dash, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror all experienced downtime during their after-hours trip. When you add in the fact that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is closed down until the summer for refurbishment, that means that the four most popular attractions in the Disney World park were closed– one for the entirety of the night and three for technical difficulties– for a park that only has nine rides total.

It’s unclear how long these down periods lasted, but Disney Cast Members work hard to ensure that a ride can be back up and running as quickly as possible when it has to close down for a technical problem. At the time of this writing, all three of the rides other than Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith have reopened, but Twilight Zone Tower of Terror did have a noted downtime on Thursday, as well.

Disney After Hours Events take place on select nights at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Though some Disney park fans have clamored for the event to come to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are no announced plans for this to be the case anytime soon. In addition to lower wait times at attractions, Walt Disney World Resort also offers complimentary snacks as part of your ticket to a Disney After Hours Event.

“Experience more magic in less time! With special event tickets to attend Disney After Hours, experience 3 extra hours at one of our theme parks.” Disney shares. “With a ticket to Disney After Hours, you can explore one of our theme parks like never before—with lower wait times for attractions. In the midst of all the fun and festivities, take time to refuel with ice cream novelties, popcorn and select beverages—included with the cost of admission.”

While this particular guest’s visit didn’t go as planned, it’s important to note that this is just one experience, and no guest experience is alike. In addition, Disney After Hours events have also gotten glowing reviews from a number of other visitors who have enjoyed the separately-ticketed events either last year or this year.

