Guest Wreaks Havoc On Disney World Trip Because of Joke

Guest behavior can make or break the Disney experience, and one former Disney World cast member detailed how a guest ripped apart her former colleague for a misunderstood joke.

Unfortunately, even “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is subject to the same behavioral indiscretions as any other public place. While there is certainly a code of conduct that helps create the right Disney Park environment. One of the primary reasons that Disney’s conduct exists is to ensure that guests have the Disney vacation for which they have paid a lot of money.

This said, not all guests necessarily stick to this, and as a consequence, guests and cast members alike are affected by the havoc that ensues.

Recently, a former Disney cast member who used to work at Disney World as part of the Disney College Program explained one of the worst instances of a guest mistreating a CM she’d ever seen. Thankfully, this particular anecdote didn’t happen to her, though it did unfortunately happen to her friend.

The ex-CM, who goes by Skipper Meaghan on YouTube, shared the story.

Meghan used to work on Jungle Cruise, the classic Disney ride that allows guests to “Chart a course for high adventure on a scenic and comedic boat tour of exotic rivers across Asia, Africa, and South America.”

While working that ride, she encountered a guest who didn’t take kindly to a standard Jungle Cruise joke that her friend made.

Meaghan explained, “If a guest is taking their sweet time sitting down and we’re kind of waiting for everyone to sit down before we can send the boat out, then sometimes skippers will say something to the effect of ‘sit, sit, sit’,’ and when they finally sit they go ‘stay!’ and then they go ‘good tourists.”

However, when Meaghan’s friend made this joke one day, a man simply didn’t respond in an apt manner for something that was meant to be humorous.

The man stayed quiet through the ride, but after it was over, he walked up to the skipper of the moment—Skipper Meaghan’s friend—and began wreaking havoc and insulting the skipper on duty.

The man reportedly “lashed out” at a young female Disney cast member, yelling at her, saying, “I don’t like you, I don’t like your stupid voice, and I don’t like your fat butt.”

Skipper Meaghan explained that her friend broke down soon after this incident, as one might expect from a young, college-aged woman.

It’s important to note that this method of dealing with a joke one doesn’t like at a Disney Park is simply unacceptable.

While, as guests, our feelings are perfectly valid, it’s worth remembering that cast members are there to make magic and will likely respond well to criticism, as Meaghan herself also mentioned.

If a part of the Disney experience doesn’t live up to expectations because of a joke that didn’t land, guests can do as Meaghan suggested and offer the suggestion in a polite and courteous manner.

