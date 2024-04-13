Throughout the years, The Walt Disney Company has upheld its position as the premier provider of outstanding theme park entertainment. The near-perfect implementation of Disney’s strategy has resulted in a meticulously curated experience for visitors and consistent theming across its global parks.
Naturally, the Disney brand has become synonymous with the concept of “quality entertainment” — a reputation that transcends to even their theme parks worldwide. It all began with the creation of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, by Walt Disney himself, famously dubbed “The Happiest Place On Earth”. Since then, the Disney Resort and Parks portfolio has expanded to encompass locations across the globe.
This includes the Walt Disney World Resort, featuring its flagship park, the Magic Kingdom, alongside global theme parks like Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Tokyo Disney Resort.
At the heart of the Disney enterprise are the parks’ Cast Members — Disney’s dedicated employees entrusted with delivering the quintessential Disney experience to park guests.
Recently, Cast Members who play the Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the Tokyo Disney Resort’s Tokyo DisneySea caught canoodling after a stage show in a way that’s somewhat suggestive.
The two were captured near the back of the SS Columbia, which is situated between the old New York-style American Waterfront and Cape Cod areas of Tokyo DisneySea.
This Disney park is uniquely centered around a large lake beside the ocean, being themed after the Disney Parks Society of Explorers and Adventurers (AKA the S.E.A.), a unifying storyline that spans across all the Disney theme parks inspired by real-life explorers, with a particular turn of the century and Jules Verne-inspired aesthetic.
Now, guest videos are surfacing of the two Cast Members acting particularly naughty, with fans calling this display “18+” and surprisingly mature for Disney. The original video was posted by @jhbluerock and depicted Mickey surprising Minnie and suggestively kissing her into the changing rooms at the back of the ship, after the Jamboree Mickey day show took place.
A quote response from @pal__disney shows that this isn’t the first time it’s happened, either — with yet another video surfacing that proves that Mickey and Minnie have at least “gotten it on” twice:
@pal__disney: There’s also more behind the scenes
@jhbluerock: Behind the scenes of Jamboree was crazy (* ≧∀≦*)
Disney fans definitely found this rather cute, if a surprisingly suggestive choice from the Cast Members representing a notoriously “family-friendly” company. Users like @nattsugissiri remarked that this is “the real Mickey” being revealed:
Seeing as these two Disney mascots and icons of the company are canonically married and meant-to-be, perhaps it ought to be expected that the Mouses (Mice?) are wont to do what mice do.
What do you think of this “18+” insinuation from Mickey and Minnie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
More on the Tokyo Disney Resort
In contrast to the totally Walt Disney Company-owned parks like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, is notable as the inaugural international Disney Park owned and operated by the Oriental Land Company. Conveniently situated near JR Maihama Station and well-connected to Narita Airport and Haneda Airport, Tokyo Disney Resort includes two theme parks – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea – linked by the Disney Resort Line monorail. Tokyo DisneySea boasts a unique park experience with the Mysterious Island and massive volcano Mount Prometheus at the center of the park, surrounded by unique lands like Mermaid Lagoon, Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront, Port Discovery, Arabian Coast, and Lost River Delta, home of Indiana Jones Adventure.
The area also boasts official hotels under the Disney Hotel umbrella such as Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Toy Story Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
Tokyo Disneyland showcases a castle reminiscent of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Cinderella Castle. Visitors can explore the World Bazaar (instead of Main Street USA) and classic areas like Fantasyland, Tomorrowland (with an upcoming Space Mountain revamp), Adventureland, Critter Country, and more.
Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland tickets can be purchased at the Tokyo Disney Resort’s official website, or via the Tokyo Disney Resort app. With the new Fantasy Springs and its Peter Pan, Tangled, and Frozen-themed lands opening in June, a standby pass may also be acquired on the app.
Comments Off on Fans Shocked After Mickey and Minnie Caught in “18+” Act at Disney Park