Fans are expressing shock at the iconic mascots of The Walt Disney Company engaging in what seems to be "less than family friendly" activities in the Disney Parks.

Cast Members Caught in "Mature" Act

Recently, Cast Members who play the Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the Tokyo Disney Resort’s Tokyo DisneySea caught canoodling after a stage show in a way that’s somewhat suggestive.

The two were captured near the back of the SS Columbia, which is situated between the old New York-style American Waterfront and Cape Cod areas of Tokyo DisneySea.

This Disney park is uniquely centered around a large lake beside the ocean, being themed after the Disney Parks Society of Explorers and Adventurers (AKA the S.E.A.), a unifying storyline that spans across all the Disney theme parks inspired by real-life explorers, with a particular turn of the century and Jules Verne-inspired aesthetic.

Now, guest videos are surfacing of the two Cast Members acting particularly naughty, with fans calling this display “18+” and surprisingly mature for Disney. The original video was posted by @jhbluerock and depicted Mickey surprising Minnie and suggestively kissing her into the changing rooms at the back of the ship, after the Jamboree Mickey day show took place.

A quote response from @pal__disney shows that this isn’t the first time it’s happened, either — with yet another video surfacing that proves that Mickey and Minnie have at least “gotten it on” twice:

@pal__disney: There’s also more behind the scenes @jhbluerock: Behind the scenes of Jamboree was crazy (* ≧∀≦*) This is for 18+ only 🔞 , right? 🤣🤣🤣

Disney fans definitely found this rather cute, if a surprisingly suggestive choice from the Cast Members representing a notoriously “family-friendly” company. Users like @nattsugissiri remarked that this is “the real Mickey” being revealed:

(translated) The real Mickey is coming out

Seeing as these two Disney mascots and icons of the company are canonically married and meant-to-be, perhaps it ought to be expected that the Mouses (Mice?) are wont to do what mice do.

What do you think of this “18+” insinuation from Mickey and Minnie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

