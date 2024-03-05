Disney Park Cast Member Caught Throwing “Used Tissues” at Guests During Parade: Video

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has maintained its status as the top provider of exceptional theme park entertainment. The nearly flawless execution of Disney’s formula has led to a meticulously crafted experience for guests and cohesive theming across its international parks.

Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, from augmented reality enhancements in attractions like the Haunted Mansion, the parks deliver multi-sensory, immersive experiences and a wide variety of enjoyable rides and attractions for the entire family. Nevertheless, occasional deviations from these ridiculously high standards are inevitable.

Naturally, the Disney brand has become synonymous with the idea of “quality entertainment” — and this reputation extends to their theme parks worldwide. Beginning from the creation of Anaheim, California’s Disneyland Resort by Walt Disney himself AKA “The Happiest Place On Earth”, the Disney Resort and Parks portfolio has expanded to encompass locations across the entire globe.

This includes the Walt Disney World Resort featuring its premier park the Magic Kingdom, as well as global theme parks like the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort.

A core part of the Disney machine? The parks’ Cast Members — Disney’s employees tasked with bringing that Disney experience to the park guests.

Hay Fever Season Sets in at Disney Parks

Disney character performers are essential in Disney theme parks. They play a central role in bringing these beloved characters to life, creating magical and memorable moments for park visitors. Through extensive training, performers are tasked to maintain the authenticity of characters, accurately portraying their mannerisms and personalities.

Recently, a video surfaced of a Cast Member carrying out an action that most would consider repulsive and invariably rude — however in this case, the action was actually viewed by visiting guests as something more comedic.

This video of the dwarf Sneezy from Disney’s first-ever animated feature-length film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) at Tokyo Disneyland making the rounds on social media. The Cast Member appears to be “sneezing at” and throwing “used tissues” at guests during the day parade, and wiping his (probably snotty) hands on his clothes due to the incoming spring “hay fever” season:

(translated) Stop lol is it hay fever?? @bole_tt: やめww花粉症かね??

This is a clear case of a Cast Member deciding to really inhabit their character. Disney fans definitely found this “terrible” Sneezy particularly entertaining:

@Kuri_moke: The end is terrible lol 最後やばいww @bole_tt: (translated) Let alone littering, throwing it at guests 🤣🤣 ポイ捨てはもってのほか、ゲストに投げるなんて🤣🤣

However, even though this action is still done in character and taken as a joke by most guests, the idea of Disney characters doing something this fundamentally “gross” and “rude” could still be a matter of contention with some guests, especially those who may be concerned about Disney characters failing to set a “good example” for children in the audience.

It could definitely be construed as being at odds with Disney’s “squeaky clean” (pun intended) image.

Of course, the onus would ultimately be on the parents of these children to teach them about proper hygiene and what constitutes acceptable behavior in public.

What do you think of Cast Members doing “gross” things, even if it’s “in character”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

