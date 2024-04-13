Parent Strips Child at Disney World, Exposes Them To Other Guests

Walt Disney World Resort might feel like a utopia, detached from the rest of the planet. But human problems creep into even The Most Magical Place on Earth, impacting nearby guests and anyone who later reads about the incident on social media.

This week, guests shared unpleasant experiences with unhygienic parents at the Central Florida Disney parks. All involved toddlers, bodily fluids, and public places–three things that ideally would never combine.

These are hardly the first reports of questionable bathroom practices at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Last summer, a father stripped his son on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and held him up to urinate into the ride water. Months before that, a viral video showed a woman arguing that it was her right to publicly urinate in a cup at Disney California Adventure Park.

Redditor u/loopylemons attempted to confront Disney park guests who encouraged their child to urinate on the ground while waiting in an attraction line.

“I was in line for a ride at Magic Kingdom once and the parents in front of me told their kid to pee behind a trash can while in line,” they explained. “Kid did it. I told a cast member so they would know to clean it, and the family acted like they had nooooo idea what I was talking about until the kid ruined it by saying ‘Mom you told me to!’”

The guest was shocked when security cast members didn’t escort the family out of line.

“They were all allowed onto the ride and nothing else happened with them,” they continued. “Apparently you can pee anywhere you want at Disney World.”

u/buccobruce3 witnessed a similar incident while waiting in line for a Walt Disney World Resort ride. “People [held] their toddlers up to urinate in [a] trash can… instead of exiting the attraction line.”

Sure, it’s disgusting that urine comes into contact with trash cans that guests often use as dining tables. But if there were a competition for the grossest Walt Disney World Resort anecdote, u/Alert-Ad-2468 would’ve won.

“My husband and I [were] walking back to the boardwalk resort after being in EPCOT and we saw a person holding their child over the bushes and poop coming out of its butt and I’ve never been the same since,” they recalled. “We legit couldn’t talk for like 30 seconds we just looked at each other in shock.”

Accidents happen, but ample restrooms exist throughout the Disney parks, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. Check the My Disney Experience app or ask a Disney cast member where to find the nearest bathroom. Each theme park has a baby care center where parents can change diapers, feed, or clean up little ones.

Additionally, if you’re concerned about another guest’s behavior, notify the nearest Disney cast member. Should the situation escalate rapidly, leave the conflict to trained Walt Disney World Resort security professionals.

What’s the oddest thing you’ve witnessed at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.